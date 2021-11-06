Month-long event celebrates national ‘Take a Hike’ Day Nov. 17

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition encourages people to get out and enjoy the wide variety of trail networks and nature parks the county has to offer in celebration of National “Take a Hike” Day on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
“Take a Hike 2021,” a month-long competition that began on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 17, was created to help people get outside for fresh air and exercise in the great outdoors.
Participants can enter as a team or an individual to walk, hike or run whenever they can, wherever they want. During the four-week contest, the goals are 200,000 steps for teams and 100,000 steps for individuals.
Weekly winners will receive collapsible, reusable water bottles and the final grand prize winner will take home the water bottle, a Field Guide to Insects at Rice Creek Field Station, and a “Take a Hike” T-shirt. The water bottles and field guide are courtesy of Rice Creek Field Station at SUNY Oswego and the T-shirt is courtesy of the coalition.
To participate, go to https://forms.gle/UutbZLBX4UojzYPx7 to complete the free registration form and get started.
“This continues to be a stressful time for many of us due to the coronavirus,” said Virginia Bough, program specialist, Oswego County Opportunities. “There’s no better way to relax and unwind than to get out into the great outdoors Oswego County is so well known for.”
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang agreed, “Regular exercise improves our overall physical and mental health. Hiking is an excellent form of exercise because the changes in elevation and terrain help to utilize muscles that aren’t necessarily exercised every day. Deep breathing helps to improve blood flow and lower stress, which is important to mental health, especially during this ongoing pandemic.”
He continued, “Many organizations and individuals have been working hard to keep popular public health programs and events going through the pandemic. Many have adopted the ‘new norms of COVID-19’ and continue to lead the way in encouraging walking and exercise, quitting smoking and preventing substance use disorders.”
The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning has developed an interactive online map which identifies approximately 200 miles of trails and walkable paths in Oswego County. The geocoded map is posted on the county tourism website at www.visitoswegocounty.com.
The Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition includes Oswego County Opportunities, ARISE, Friends of Great Bear, Oswego YMCA, SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, Oswego County 4-H Program, Oswego Expeditions, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the Oswego County Health Department.
For more information about the Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition, contact Virginia Bough at 315-598-4717 or vbough@oco.org.
