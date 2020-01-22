Moran named fourth-team All-State

NEW YORK STATE - Central Square junior Jake Moran was selected as the fourth-team running back in Class A for the All-State Football Team by the New York State Sportswriters Association last week.
Sandy Creek seniors Adam Hilton and Levi Darling each received honorable mention in Class D.
Moran — a halfback and linebacker who is also a standout lacrosse player for the Redhawks — finished his junior campaign with 176 carries for 1,126 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, helping Central Square to a 3-5 overall record.
Moran took over the lead-back role with five games left in his sophomore season in 2018, and finished with 41 carries for 492 yards and five TDs upon his full-time insertion into the backfield.
Hilton was named as an offensive end after recording 826 yards of offense (682 rushing, 144 receiving) and seven total TDs, while Darling was selected as a linebacker following his 87-tackle campaign for the Comets (1-7 overall).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.