More Eastern equine encephalitis virus has been found in mosquito pools in the Toad Harbor and Big Bay swamps in Oswego County.
The state Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department Sept. 17 that five mosquito pools collected the weeks of Sept. 2 and Sept. 9 from the swamp areas in Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia were infected with EEE. This area was treated with aerial spraying on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and again on Monday, Sept. 16.
“While aerial spraying is effective in reducing the mosquito population, it does not eliminate all mosquitoes,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang.
“Preventing mosquito bites is the best way to protect against mosquito-borne diseases,” he said. “Although the temperatures are starting to go down, it is very important for people to continue to follow their personal protection practices and to reduce mosquito populations around their homes until the first heavy frost comes.”
