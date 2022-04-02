Morningstar residents celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

OSWEGO – St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated with Irish music, mint shakes and cupcakes at Morningstar Residential Care Center. Morningstar offers its residents a number themed parties and activities throughout the year. Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information contact them at 315-342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com. Pictured is Anne Kopko.
