State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday in the town of Hastings.
According to police, Greg C. Dinant, 65, of Hastings, while traveling west on County Route 45, lost control of the 2005 Honda motorcycle he was riding, exited the shoulder of the road, and struck a guide rail at about 1:50 p.m., Aug. 13.
Mr. Dinant was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.