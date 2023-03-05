OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Comets Riding Club recently held its annual area-wide food drive; collecting donations of non-perishable food items to help the food pantry at the First Presbyterian Church in Mexico meet the needs of all those in the community seeking assistance.
The First Presbyterian Church in Mexico, located at 4361 Church St., has an open pantry program that is open on the third Saturday of the month from September through June each year. The hours are from 1-2:p.m. There are no restrictions as to eligibility to receive assistance from this pantry. The church requires individuals seeking assistance to appear in person versus sending a proxy on their behalf. The pantry provides for as many households as possible with distributions to one individual per household so that all may receive nourishing bags of food. The pantry is sponsored and overseen by the Board of Deacons from the church. For more information regarding donations to the pantry or for dates of distribution, call the church office at 315-963-7902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.