OSWEGO — A few elections for various offices remain here and there throughout the county. Here’s a rundown.
Incumbent Republican Patricia Ritchie is running unopposed for her sixth consecutive two-year term as the 48th district’s state senator.
Incumbent Republican Kenney LaRue is running for re-election to his trustee’s four-year seat in the village of Sandy Creek. No one else is on the ballot.
Republican John Stoker is running for Sandy Creek Town Justice.
Incumbent Republicans Robin Ford and Alan Engelbrekt are looking to be re-elected as trustees in the village of Pulaski.
Republican Conservative Virginia Wilbur and Independence Party Gregory Hilton are running for Hannibal Town Council.
Republican Tony Bush is running unopposed for Hastings Town Supervisor,
The town of Minetto is electing a new supervisor. Four candidates are running. They are: Republican John Familo, Democrat Stan Spilman, Libertarian Sean Stevens, and Caleb Longley.
Republican Timothy Plunkett is running unopposed in his first election for Oswego’s sixth ward Common Council seat.
Democrat Conservative Rory McMahon is running against Michael Young for State Supreme Court Justice of the 5th Judicial District.
Karen Brandt is running unopposed on the Republican, Conservative, and Independence lines for County Court Judge.
Lesley C. Schmidt is running unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines for Granby Town Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.