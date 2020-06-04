OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow and The Oswego-City Youth Bureau in collaboration with the Oswego County Federal Credit Union and Burke’s Do it Best Home Centers announced a “Murals in the Park” program - a temporary art installation in honor of the 2020 graduates.
The program allows friends and family members of 2020 graduates to create a mural to be placed in Washington Square/East Park in downtown Oswego for display. The project base material/board was provided thanks to the support of the Oswego County Federal Credit Union and Burke’s Do It Best Home Center. The mural will be on display during graduation season and adds to the 2020 Oswego High School Senior Banner Project the city of Oswego launched, posting the names of the senior class of 2020 on decorative banners throughout Oswego.
“Our “Murals in the Park” program is yet another way for the city of Oswego and Oswego community to honor our 2020 Oswego High School graduating class who aren’t able to participate in traditional celebrations due to COVID-19. Despite the current challenges, we got creative and put in the extra effort required to give our seniors the recognition they deserve and appropriately celebrate their hard work and accomplishments. The purpose of our “Murals in the Park” program, along with our OHS Senior Banner project, does just that, and I am sure our graduating class and their families appreciate the recognition,” said Mayor Barlow. “I’d like to thank our community partners including Bill Carhart and the Oswego County Federal Credit Union and Burke’s Do It Best Home Center in Oswego for stepping up to partner with city government to host the “Murals in the Park” program and I appreciate their willingness to help us recognize this years graduating class.”
This project is free to participate in for anyone who would like to honor a graduate and will be executed ensuring social distancing precautions. Application and approval process required. Full details can be found on the online application at https://forms.gle/WhS9qH1fJvHRrCtx6 Applications must be submitted online by 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. Contact Kristen Slimmer, Youth Activities Coordinator for the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, with any questions at Kristen.Slimmer@OswegoCounty.com.
