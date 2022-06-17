OSWEGO - The Oswego County Humane Society will host a Mutt Putt Golf Tournament at Battle Island State Park Golf Course on Sunday, July 10. This traditional captain and crew style tournament will offer a variety of ways to win.
Once finished, golfers will head to the club house for Yappy Hour which features music, food, raffles and more.
Yappy Hour tickets are available for non-golfers for $25.
Battle Island Sate Park is located at 4312, 2150 State Route 48 in Fulton.
To register a team, purchase Yappy Hour tickets, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, call 315-207-1070.
