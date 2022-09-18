Nathaniel Lindsey is part of the 2022 men’s lacrosse team

NEW PALTZ - SUNY New Paltz student Nathaniel Lindsey of Fulton, is a member of the men’s lacrosse team for the fall 2022 season.
Playing in their first full season since its inaugural season in 2020, the Hawks Men’s Lacrosse team made history with their first ever SUNYAC win in program history. Fittingly, it came against Catskill Cup rival SUNY Oneonta in a regular season matchup on South Turf Field.
