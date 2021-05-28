OSWEGO — Almost exactly two years since it first approached the Common Council on a mandated upgrade to its under-river gas Pipeline 55, National Grid finally got the approvals it sought and the green light to proceed.
The Common Council issued what’s known as a negative SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review) declaration at its May 24 meeting, meaning it sees no negative environmental reasons, no negative environmental impacts, to prevent National Grid from upgrading the pipeline that supplies natural gas from the east side of Oswego under the Oswego River and to the city’s west side neighborhoods and the Oswego Steam Station.
That upgrade is both federally and state-mandated and will enable National Grid to better inspect and maintain the pipeline. The project will replace the 2,400 foot section of the pipeline that goes under the Oswego River from east to west.
National Grid’s original plans for the installation of the new under-river section of the pipeline were twice rejected by the Common Council as being far too disturbing to residents. Noise levels were too high, and too much of the work was scheduled for nighttime. National Grid came back six months later with drastically altered plans that reduced noise levels and dramatically reduced the number of residents affected. Night scheduling was reduced by 83%. Those plans were on the verge of approval only to be stopped in their tracks weeks later over the negative impact the project would have on a couple’s property at the west end of the new section of pipeline approximately at the intersection of W. First St. and Burden Drive.
National Grid went back to the drawing board and revamped the project to the satisfaction of the affected homeowners and now, a year-and-a-half later returned to the Common Council seeking its legal blessing, which it received.
The project was scheduled to begin in late spring of this year and end in November. That could still happen, and Council President Robert Corradino, after complimenting National Grid for the adjustments it made to its plan, strongly urged that the project be completed with all due haste. There are still an estimated 105 city residents who will be negatively impacted especially by the noise of this project, and Corradino did not want that fact taken lightly.
Those noise levels are above those allowed by the city’s noise ordinance, and a waiver of that restriction for this project was approved by the Council along with its negative SEQR declaration. At the previous week’s Planning and Development Committee meeting, City Engineer Jeffrey Hinderliter urged that both the negative SEQR and noise ordinance waiver be passed together, “So we can get it done in one step instead of having to come back in a couple more weeks and do it again.”
Hinderliter later explained the SEQR is not only concerned with such things as chemical contamination or harm to wildlife.
“SEQR is pretty comprehensive,” he said. “It’s an umbrella, and it covers a lot of different things. It looks at the planning, zoning, environmental, it looks into neighborhood impacts, all of those things.”
This entire project is a federally and state-mandated upgrade that requires Pipeline 55 be internally inspected, according to National Grid Senior Counsel Ben Weisel, who said the sharp angles in the present pipeline, created by a fitting installed after the pipeline was damaged during initial 1986 construction, “preclude the use of inline inspection equipment.”
Therefore, in order to make such inline inspections possible, the 2,400 feet of gas pipeline under the Oswego River must be replaced and a state-of-the-art inline inspection gauge be installed.
The inspection process is known as PIGGING, and the inspection device is the PIG (Programmable Inspection Gauge), a perfectly tight cylinder that crawls through the pipeline taking measurements and assessing quality.
Senior Counsel Weisel further explained, “Our employees will be able to take the information that’s gathered when it’s being inspected in order to confirm that the pipeline is not corroding, that there are no manufacturer’s defects, that it will continue to provide safe and reliable gas service to our customers. They’re onsite when the inspection takes place, and when the inspection is complete, the gauge itself contains the information. For example, there’s a GPS in the gauge that, if there is corrosion, the gauge will tell you exactly where it is. That information is not distributed online. National Grid takes the security of customer information, and of our pipelines, incredibly seriously. We would not put any information online that could fall into the wrong hands.”
Weisel made assurances the inspection device is in no way connected to the internet and cannot be hacked.
Stan Falise, of National Grid, spoke of the PIG in greater detail.
“It’s a crawler,” he said, “which means it’s not propelled by natural gas. It actually crawls inside the pipeline. Every 2,500 feet, we have to stop it and charge it. That’s why you’ll see charging ports along the way. We’ve already installed five of them. It (the gauge) stops, there are manholes that will open up, we’ll stop it, we’ll charge it, and send it on another 2,500 feet. It will continue on to the Steam Station. When it gets there, it has onboard diagnostics which read the pipe wall, which read the coating, which read the wall thickness and the integrity of the pipeline. It looks at each weld to make sure each weld is adequate. We’ll read that, and we’ll know the condition of the pipeline. It has an onboard diagnostic computer. We do this to every pipeline in National Grid’s territory.”
Once the PIG reaches the Steam Station, Falise said, it will be removed from the pipeline, “it will hardwire into a computer, they’ll read it, and it will give a printout.”
The PIG used for this project,“is 16 inches in diameter because the pipeline is 16,” Falise said. “If it was a 12-inch, it would be 12 inches in diameter. And depending on the vendor we use, it could be two feet (long), it could be four feet, or it could be six feet. It travels very slowly.”
Weisel approximated its speed at three miles per hour and said, “There’s no other way for us to get this type of information without this gauge. It’s state of the art.”
Fortunately, the PIG will not have to be recharged while it’s crawling through the pipeline under the river. It needs to be recharged every 2,500 feet, and the under-river section of the pipeline is just short of that at 2,400 feet. So, Falise said, it will be charged up on the east side of the river and won’t need to be recharged until it makes it across to the west side.
“We’re going to charge it by Pontiac Nursing Home,” he said, “and then the next charging port will be this side of the country club.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.