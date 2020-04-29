National Grid’s under river gas pipeline project encounters new concerns

OSWEGO – A major National Grid project involving an under river gas pipeline, in the planning stages since May, 2019, hit a snag Monday, April 27, as the Common Council tabled the expected environmental impact declaration the utility requires to proceed.
According to the tabled resolution, the Common Council had “considered the environmental impacts of the project” and had determined it “will have no significant impact on the environment,” and that the required environmental stamp of approval, known as a negative SEQR declaration, be granted by the city in accordance with National Grid’s opening statement.
“We are here tonight to request a negative declaration under SEQR for our proposed maintenance work associated with Pipeline 55,” said National Grid Senior Counsel Ben Weisel. “This work involves the replacement of a section of the existing pipeline which will allow National Grid to complete federally mandated safety inspections of the pipeline...When we first appeared before the Council on May 20, 2019, the Council initially was concerned about the project’s noise and construction impacts...On Dec. 2, 2019, we presented a revised scope of work which addressed the Common Council’s concerns and will allow National Grid to continue to provide safe and reliable gas service to the customers in Oswego and the surrounding area...On Dec. 9, 2019, this Council approved our request to waive the noise ordinance for this project. Since then nothing about our city-approved project has changed, and because our project will have no significant adverse environmental impacts, we ask the Council to please issue a negative declaration under SEQR for this project.”
All that came into question with the reading of a letter written by property owners whose land would be considerably affected by National Grid’s plans.
“Dear Mr. Mayor,” the letter from John and Ruth Ares of 2 Pond Path begins, “Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to attend or participate in the public session at the Common Council meeting tonight regarding the National Grid Pipeline 55 Project revision dated March 9, 2020. We are writing to express our concern regarding the negative effect this project will have on our life at 2 Pond Path, Oswego. After seeing the revised plan for the first time on Friday, April 24, 2020, we have great concern about the impact this will have on our property. We purchased this property in late 2017, and it was chosen because of its location to the river, its privacy with fencing and old-growth cedars, and the abundance of wildlife. It is also close to the Oswego Hospital. The cedars provide shelter for numerous birds year-round, noise abatement, and blockage from wind and dirt from traffic, and offers us generous privacy. We spent a considerable amount of money on property improvements and landscaping which will be totally destroyed, and the temporary construction easement is more than half our backyard. This will include removal of our privacy fence, six old-growth, irreplaceable cedars, all the shrubbery and perennials, and several other trees. We’ll have to endure at least six months, probably not including prepping of the site, of considerable truck noise and dust, diesel fuel, and invasion of privacy. Forty feet doesn’t include the additional 20 feet of permanent easement which we also own and maintain. We are also concerned about the structural integrity of the foundations of our newly-positioned structures due to significant vibration from truck traffic and other heavy-equipment activity. It appears there is a staging or parking area on the northwest section labeled temporary construction easement, a 20 feet wide construction entrance. We are also concerned about the property value loss, and being senior citizens, the property won’t return in our lifetime anywhere near what we now have. It would have been appreciated if we had had prior notice of this event given the extreme effect it has on our property. We appreciate you reading our letter, and your entry of our letter into the meeting notes.”
At this point, National Grid’s Weisel responded.
“We are willing to investigate revisions to our designs to address these concerns when it’s feasible,” he said. “We were informed about this, this morning. We rapidly tried to come up with a plan, and it’s still in process, but we are definitely working on this. Preliminarily, we are investigating the possibility of relocating the construction entrance off of Route 48, pending city approval. If the city consents, we would relocate the centerline of the pipeline to the east, allowing National Grid to realign the proposed easement...If this is possible, it will reduce the impact on the homeowner. It is unfortunate that the trees on this homeowner’s property may be damaged or removed due to the location of our work. However, National Grid would consider reasonable compensation to the property owner in order to address that concern. In addition, we also need to evaluate existing underground utilities. Test holes are already planned for next week with Syracuse utilities to determine the final tie-in locations. We would also need to incorporate this investigation in order to ensure that we can safely relocate the pipeline a little bit further to the east and away from this homeowner’s property.”
National Grid’s construction manager for the project added: “My concern is with the diameter of the pipeline and the magnitude of the installation, the root damage that could possibly be caused to the trees would jeopardize them. That’s why we’re saying that we’ll do our best, but we can‘t promise anything. But, we will compensate.”
Having heard all this, and encountering somewhat of a legalistic procedural snafu on exactly what the Council was about to vote on, the Council made the unexpected decision to table the entire matter for two weeks. Although the Council could have proceeded to vote on National Grid’s request for a negative SEQR declaration, it was felt that doing so would take away what leverage the city has in this negotiation, and that the better route for now was to reassess once National Grid comes back with a revised plan that addresses the Ares’ concerns.
