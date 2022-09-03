Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now for emergencies

SYRACUSE - People everywhere are feeling the impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense weather events threatening communities. September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross, Eastern New York Region, urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now.

Just last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a climate-related disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. People can be ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.

