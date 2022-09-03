SYRACUSE - People everywhere are feeling the impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense weather events threatening communities. September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross, Eastern New York Region, urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now.
Just last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a climate-related disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. People can be ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
“More powerful climate driven occurrences are happening across the U.S. than ever before,” said Regional Chief Executive Officer Kevin Coffey. “In fact, there have been more climate-related disasters in the nation over the past two decades than in any other country. It’s vital that everyone take steps to be prepared.”
Three simple steps can help to keep safe during disasters — 1) Get a kit. 2) Make a plan. 3) Be informed.
1. Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight and a battery-powered radio. Also include a first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multipurpose tool and personal hygiene items. And don’t forget to add copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.
2. Plan what to do in case a person is separated from their family during an emergency and what to do if they have to evacuate. Make sure to coordinate the plan with a child’s school, work and community’s emergency plans.
3. Stay informed by finding out what emergency situations may occur, how local officials will contact people during a disaster and how to get important information, such as evacuation orders.
Include pets in emergency plans. Remember, if people need to evacuate, so do pest. It’s important to plan in advance to know which pet-friendly hotels are in the area, and where pets can stay in an emergency situation.
Take any special considerations into account as part of emergency planning. Older adults or people with mobility, hearing, learning or seeing disabilities may need to create a support network of people that can help during an emergency. Create a plan that takes into account capabilities, any help needed and who can provide it, especially if people need to evacuate or if the power goes out for several days.
Red Cross volunteers play critical roles in their local communities by making sure families don’t have to face tough times alone. “Be ready to not only help your loved ones, but your neighbors too,” said Coffey. “Join us as a Disaster Action Team volunteer, learn lifesaving skills by signing up for first aid or CPR classes, or make an appointment to give blood or platelets.”
A strong blood supply is key to preparedness for disasters and medical emergencies, and donors can ensure blood is on the shelves the moment it’s needed. As a thank-you, all who come to give until Sept. 18 will get a limited edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Plus, those who race to give until Sept. 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience, including two tickets to a 2023 race, and will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, all thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts.* Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). *Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/racetogive
Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities
Sept. 2, 1-6 p.m., Sandy Pond Sportsman Association, 3201 County Route 15, Pulaski.
Sept. 7, 1-6 p.m., Constantia VFW, 1560 State Route 49, Constantia.
Sept. 7, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Believers Chapel, 614 S. Fourth St. (Route 481), Fulton.
Sept. 9, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., McCrobie Building, 41 Lake St., Oswego.
Sept. 12, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Sandy Creek United Methodist Church, 2031 Harwood Dr., Sandy Creek.
Sept. 13, 1-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St., Fulton.
Sept. 14, noon-5 p.m., Hannibal Fire Department, 155 Oswego St., Hannibal.
Sept. 16, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Central Square Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square.
