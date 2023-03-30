National Public Health Week invites public to Oswego County Health Department

OSWEGO COUNTY – National Public Health Week runs from April 3 to 7 in celebration of public health professionals and leaders who work diligently throughout the year to elevate and maintain public health.
To mark the occasion, the Oswego County Health Department presents a series of events at the Nick Stereo Public Health Center located at 70 Bunner St., Oswego. All events are free and open to the public.
On Monday, April 3 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.:
- Residents are invited to an open house to meet with employees from different divisions within the health department, including children with special needs, emergency preparedness, environmental, health education and preventive. Information about programs and services provided by each division will be highlighted.
- Experience the Smoothie Bike, a stationary bike fueled by pedal power to operate a blender and make smoothies. Children and families of all ages can help power the bike and all are welcomed to sample a smoothie.
On Tuesday, April 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and from 3-6 p.m.:
- Join the Public Health Professional Social Networking and Job Fair. Health care providers, non-profit professionals and those interested in a public health career are invited to meet with health department staff to learn more about public health services and careers. Attendees are encouraged to share their current or upcoming public health projects, pitch collaborations or learn about employment and internship opportunities with the Oswego County Health Department.
On Wednesday, April 5 from 10 a.m.-noon and from 2-4 p.m.:
- Come out for the Talk Saves Lives: Suicide Prevention class followed by Narcan training. The two-hour class is an evidence-based program that focuses on communication techniques to help identify a person at risk for suicide and how to find support for them. Each class includes free Narcan training. Narcan (Naloxone) nasal spray was developed to be used without medical training to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Each participant will receive a free Naloxone Kit or can sign up to receive a free kit. Morning and afternoon sessions offer the same information.
On Thursday, April 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.:
- Help save a life at a blood drive with the American Red Cross. All donors must register with the American Red Cross before the day of the blood drive. Interested donors may visit www.redcrossblood.org/give or call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3497 for assistance.
On Friday, April 7 from 10 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m.:
- Bring the whole family to “Kids Day,” held in partnership with the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. Families with children of all ages are invited to participate in egg coloring and paper basket decorating for the Easter holiday. The Smoothie Bike and arts and crafts will also be available.
- Learn about the American Red Cross’ “Pillowcase Project,” which teaches children in grades three through five about personal and family preparedness and safety skills, local hazards and basic coping skills. Public health educators lead participants through the “Learn, Practice, Share” framework to engage them in disaster preparedness and survival skills. Upon completion, participants receive a sturdy pillowcase to build their personal emergency supplies kit.
For more information these and other upcoming events at the Oswego County Health Department, visit www.health.oswegocounty.com or call 315-349-3547.
