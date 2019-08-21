Navy veteran Clayton Wise is “Quilt of Valor” recipient

OSWEGO – US Navy veteran Clayton “Jack” Wise was honored recently for his service to the country when he received a “Quilt of Valor”, during a ceremony at Bishop’s Commons in Oswego.
The mission of the “Quilts of Valor” Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. A Quilt of Valor is a lifetime award, and it says “thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor” in serving the nation.
With his family and friends on hand, Wise received a handmade quilt from Kerry Barnes, New York State Coordinator for the Quilts of Valor Foundation during a ceremony in his honor. The quilt was handmade by Sally Stevens at The Old Creamery Fabrics & Quilting Shop in Ellisburg.
