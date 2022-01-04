NBT Bank donates $500 to The Arc of Oswego County

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities, has received a $500 donation from NBT Bank.
“We know what great work [The Arc] does in the community,” said Olivia Trevino, assistant branch manager of NBT Bank’s Fulton office. “We want to help continue that work!”
The donation will help the agency offer community outings to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so that they can explore their interests.
The donation was presented to Michelle Smith, the agency’s new fundraising coordinator, and to Rebekkah Frisch, marketing and communications associate.
“We’re so grateful to NBT for choosing to donate to The Arc,” said Smith. “Donations like these help people with disabilities choose the direction of their own lives, starting with the activities they participate in during their program day.”
