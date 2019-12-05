CENTRAL SQUARE - The 72nd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony for the village of Central Square will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Goettel Community Park.
This years ceremony is in memory of Joe Ellison.
There will be cookies, cocoa, and Santa will make an appearance to hear Christmas wishes. Also, local Scouts will lead Christmas carols.
The Lions Club will collect unwrapped new toys and canned goods for the community baskets, if people can help that would be appreciated.
The tree in the center of the village will be lit in memory of Betty Figie.
This is a free family fun event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.