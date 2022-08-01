New advisory board members at The Salvation Army

OSWEGO - Major Heather Odom and members of the Advisory Board of the Oswego County Salvation Army Corps recently welcomed two new board members, Chris and Brenda Burritt. They have been volunteering their services with the guest chef dinners for some time and became interested in a more active role on the advisory board.
The Burritts and their auto dealership have long been active supporters of many community organizations and projects. Chris chairs the Pathfinder Bank board of directors and enjoys financial counseling, woodworking, kayaking, motorcycle riding and cooking. Brenda enjoys fitness, gardening, landscaping, hiking and cooking.
