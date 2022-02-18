New boundaries set for Oswego County congressional, assembly, and state senate districts

OSWEGO COUNTY – To the victors belong the spoils, and to the gerrymandered belong the elections, or at least so it seems in New York state after the Democrat-dominated legislature inherited a mess a commission couldn’t handle and predictably redistricted giving Democrats a solid advantage in congressional and state legislative elections for the next 10 years.
After every national census a redistricting of all districts accounts for changes in population. As a result of the 2020 census, New York state lost one congressional seat, dropping from 27 to 26 in the House of Representatives. With a population of 20,201,249, New York came up just 89 people short of retaining all its congressional representatives. And so, what had been divided up 27 ways, now had to be divided by 26. And that’s the essence of redistricting.
Gerrymandering is the illegal drawing of new boundaries that favors one party over another. Democrats hold the majority in both the Senate and Assembly of the state legislature, and so, they drew the lines. As a result, out of 26 congressional districts, only four favor the election of Republicans, all of which are in our part of the state. Some districts in the state are such an improbable patchwork of disconnected pieces that gerrymandering can hardly be denied. And some are so stretched out, they make a mockery of the requirement that districts be “cohesive.” This is exactly the case of the new 24th congressional district which most of Oswego County will now reside in, stretching from Niagara County at the extreme northwest of the state, not including Niagara Falls, to Jefferson County all along Lake Ontario, with the exception of Democratic Monroe County, it measures over 280 miles from east to west, and is totally Republican.
It seems hard to make a case that all this is not blatant gerrymandering, but that will be for the courts to decide as the Republicans and others have sued over the issue.
In the meantime, we in Oswego County are left with two new districts and will be represented by two congresspeople new to us. One is Elise Stefanik, the 37-year-old staunch Trump Republican and the third most powerful Republican in the House of Representatives. She will represent the new 21st congressional district that includes the eastern Oswego County towns of Hastings, Parish, Constantia, West Monroe, Williamstown, Amboy, and Albion. She recently put out a statement condemning the redistricting, mourning the loss of some areas she had worked for and become familiar with while looking forward to working for and learning about new areas she’ll represent such as those parts of Oswego County. Her newly-configured district will include all or parts of 18 counties.
“Albany Democrats illegally gerrymandered New York’s representation in Congress and the State Senate for the next decade,” Stefanik said. “Look no further than Jerry Nadler’s absurdly gerrymandered district.
“From the start, Albany Democrats torpedoed this process with partisan tactics and corrupt back-room deals to silence the will of voters, and as a result, New York has gerrymandered congressional lines that hurt all New Yorkers – specifically the North Country.
“Albany Democrats will rightfully face lawsuits as everyday New Yorkers challenge these egregious, unfair, and unconstitutional lines that separate various communities of interest in order to benefit Democrat elected officials – including dividing Jefferson County and carving Glens Falls and Queensbury out of Warren County.
“While I’m deeply disappointed to no longer serve as the Congressional Representative for many of our communities in Warren, Saratoga, and Jefferson counties that I have worked tirelessly for,” she continued, “I look forward to earning the support to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Oneida, Oswego, and Otsego Counties and continuing to deliver real results to these communities.
“I still represent Fort Drum, and as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, I will always be the strongest voice for the North Country and for Fort Drum’s servicemembers and families as Fort Drum is the lifeblood of our entire North Country economy and culture. As the North Country deeply understands, Fort Drum’s impact is regional, statewide, national, and international.”
The new 21st congressional district is more Republican than it was, having voted for Donald Trump by 19% in 2020, nearly doubling Trump’s margin of victory in the prior 21st district.
The rest of Oswego County falls into the new 24th congressional district with no certain representative, though as it too is one of the four overwhelmingly Republican districts, it seems quite likely Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs, currently representing the 27th congressional district in western New York, stands a good chance to be elected here after recently declaring he will vie for that seat left open by the resignation of John Katko. Republican Mario Fratto has registered to primary Jacobs on June 28.
At present the following have registered as running for the Democratic nomination in the 24th congressional district: Steven Holden, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol-Awan Majok, Tim Ko, and John Murtari.
The new 24th no longer includes Onondaga County but does now include parts of Jefferson County up to and including Watertown.
Oswego County’s Assembly and Senate districts have also changed, but not our assemblyman. Will Barclay will now be Oswego County’s only member of the Assembly. The former 120th assembly district has expanded to include the towns of Oswego, Minetto, and Hannibal making the formerly divided county now whole. Barclay also picks up additional parts of Jefferson County and will represent the towns of Ellisburg, Lorraine, Worth, and Adams. Barclay’s new district has also expanded somewhat into Cayuga County where he’ll represent the towns of Sterling, Victory, and Ira.
Our 49th State Senate district has changed considerably and along with it the possibility of a change in senator. The district includes all of Oswego County but ends at its northern boundary. It no longer goes up north toward Watertown. Instead, it expands eastward to include northern Oneida County and southward to include parts of Northern Madison and Onondaga counties.
Current Oswego County State Senator Patty Ritchie lives north of the Oswego County border, outside the new district, in Heuvelton, and it is unknown at this time whether she will run for re-election here or run in a new district further north.
According to the Oswego County Board of Elections, the final maps of the new districts must be filed by Monday, Feb. 21.
As far as official candidates for all districts, congressional, assembly, and state senate are concerned, those will not be known until nominating petitions have been filed with the Board of Elections by the April 7 deadline.
