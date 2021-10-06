New City of Oswego Visitor’s Center Looking for Volunteers

OSWEGO - The city of Oswego has recently opened its Visitor’s Center located at 191 W. First St. The Visitor’s Center allows local small businesses to promote and advertise their businesses, offers resources to out-of-town tourists, and it also provides information to the local community members. Staffed by volunteers, the Visitor’s Center will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. “The city of Oswego has partnered with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Oswego County (RSVP),” says Volunteer Coordinator Eva Corradino. “We are so grateful for their support in helping to recruit volunteers.”
The Visitor’s Center is, however, in need of additional volunteers. “Volunteering at the Visitor Center is a great opportunity for local people who love Oswego to share information about all of the fun things to do and see in and around the city,” continues Corradino. “We have a small group of volunteers and really need more. People can give anything from two hours a month to weekly shifts at the center.”
If interested in volunteering, email Corradino at eva.corradino@gmail.com.
