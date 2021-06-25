NEW HAVEN — Jason Simmons inched slightly closer to making his cement plant a reality as the town of New Haven’s Planning Board, led by Linda Bond-Clark, spent three hours the evening of June 16 rehashing failed past attempts at preventing the approval of the plant.
The time that approval process has taken, over six months so far, was a recurring theme in Simmons’ attorney Kevin Caraccioli’s defense of and rationale for a speedy culmination to it all.
Following one discredited or disallowed restriction after another or demand for already-provided information, Caraccioli had finally had enough.
“You’ve had this information for upwards of 14 weeks now,” he said. “We’re happy to answer any questions, but it feels like we’re playing a game of ‘gotcha’ here. We’re here, we’re answering questions, we’ve been back going on six months now, more than six months. That information was provided at least last week, before the deadline, and the final confirmation of what was already known and provided to this board, and has been reiterated from meeting to meeting, just came in today, the confirmation that there is nothing that the DEC (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation) needs further for this company to begin the completion of their construction activity. The DEC has this town’s back. Not many towns can say that. We are under the scrutiny of the state of New York. We’re not going to do anything that jeopardizes that. Some of this delay is clearly on us, but there’s got to come a point in time, and I certainly hope it’s tonight, that this is brought to a conclusion.”
Bond-Clark was unmoved. “I think we have the right to take the time to understand what is going on here,” she replied and proceeded to ask again how much water each cement truck carries.
She had begun the evening examining a photo of a road cut in front of the cement plant presented by Simmons’ side to show the road was five inches thick and could therefore withstand the weight of his cement trucks. Bond-Clark continued to wonder out loud on just how thick is the road, was it uniformly five inches thick, where exactly was the photo taken, the edge of the road, the center of the road, or the center of one lane? All this being the first example of what was a night of moot points. No road study was approved. An attempt at getting a motion to require one failed at the previous month’s meeting.
“Anyone want any discussion on the thickness of the road?,” she finally asked. There was no answer.
One board member did respond after a prolonged silence, “There is a letter from the superintendent of highways saying the road would be adequate.”
That point dead, it was followed by a long, complicated look at the 2019 average daily truck count on somewhat nearby roads other than the road on which the cement plant actually will operate, Darrow Rd., according to a state study.
That daily average came in at 781 trucks.
Based on that and a number of debatable assumptions, Bond-Clark estimated between 71 and 112 truck trips per day would occur on Darrow Rd. This assumes that 40% of the traffic would come from County Route 6, another 40% would come from State Route 104, and 20% would come from somewhere else. Also assumed was that at a three-way intersection in the area the traffic would split equally among all three roads.
This all led to Bond-Clark’s statement that “anything above 15 trucks per day would be a significant increase,” and that “the traffic generated by the Simmons’ plant is going to be four to seven times the truck traffic that’s now on that road.”
Again, all this is moot. A traffic study was also rejected at last month’s meeting by the board’s refusal to make or second a motion to require one.
Bond-Clark proceeded to give hypothetical permutations of how many trucks Simmons can get through the three-part cement-loading process in a day given seven trucks, three drivers, approximately 15 minutes to complete each part of the three-part process with at times, one, two, or three trucks going through the process at the same time to destinations of various distances from the plant taking various amounts of time to return for their next load of cement.
Caraccioli responded to all this with “This is not going to be a conveyor belt situation where you have three trucks lined up and every 15 minutes they’re going down the road. It’s just not going to happen that way.
“We’ve given you the most liberal numbers,” he said, “but we can’t be tied down to a truck count per day. It just doesn’t work that way. It’s not reasonable or feasible. And all of that traffic is going to go south down Darrow, not north.”
“I want numbers,” Bond-Clark replied. “I’m sorry. I’m a scientist. I want numbers here,” which inspired an actual engineer member of the board, Karen, to offer her opinion that Bond-Clark’s line of questioning was unnecessary as this process is DEC approved, and that the washout basins are designed to handle the amount of water present in the normal operation of the plant to prevent contamination by overflow.
“This is an approved design for this type of plant,” Karen said, “and I don’t think us questioning the washout basin capacity makes sense at this point. This design is set up so there is no contamination into the area.”
The washout basin design and the process as a whole is DEC-approved. And so, on to the next.
A long interrogation of cement dust and sand led to questions on how those ingredients proceed through the process of making cement, how many hoppers are there being filled with sand and stone, (four), how big are they, (12 x 12 x 12 feet each), are there filters, (yes), and what else keeps the dust down, (water, misting). Again, all moot.
As Caraccioli explained, “The DEC regulations for cement batch plants exempt these facilities from air-quality permits. So, the DEC has already determined that the level of dust or debris does not warrant a separate air-quality permit or study.”
Next, a question on a small shed on the Simmons’ property. Was that permitted? What is the distance between the shed and the existing building? Simmons responded it was less than 20 feet. Bond-Clark said it has to be at least 20 feet away from the building. He would have to move it. And she wanted a new map showing the shed in its new location. Simmons responded the building would be completely gone by the morning.
At this point, Caraccioli expressing exasperation said, “This property has had more scrutiny than any property in this town in the last few years.”
Bond-Clark responded she did not believe that was true, and said of her questions, she was “not just pulling them out of thin air. I am going by our laws.”
She then turned her questions to Simmons on how far along he is on the construction of the plant.
After Simmons responded, Caraccioli added, “There’s probably two to three weeks of construction activity that’s required before this plant could even be up and operational.”
Bond-Clark had only three more areas of concern in the objections to the Simmons’ plant.
First was a rehash on noise levels. This is a serious point, but it was made moot by the board’s refusal to make or second a motion to require a noise study at last month’s meeting.
Caraccioli spoke of several motions brought up at the last meeting, “one of which was a noise study, that I don’t believe received even a motion, nor did any of the other studies that you’re trying to interject into the meeting tonight, Madam Chair.
“You’re cherry picking from the DOT (State Department of Transportation study),” he continued, “and extrapolating for Darrow Rd. We’ve been through this once already, and I’m not sure how much more we can sustain this without it becoming literally just arbitrary and capricious. You wanted a noise study, and it got shot down. We’re providing you berms, we’re providing tree lining, we’re providing noise-deadening techniques, we’re giving you reasonable conditions. It’s time, respectfully, to move this on.”
Second of Bond-Clark’s final questions was a time-consuming back and forth over whether the cement plant is a temporary or permanent structure. Caraccioli argued that although it is portable, this plant is meant to be permanent. Bond-Clark argued that if it is temporary, it could be permitted for one year, which could be extended six months. Caraccioli responded the law regulating such decisions was not meant to be applied to cement plants, but rather was meant to be applied to temporary construction trailers and the like.
But Bond-Clark’s last point was a serious stickler without a clear resolution that evening. According to town law, a manufacturing facility (and there was a long discussion over the definition of “manufacturing,”) must be enclosed. This could also relate to concerns over noise and air quality. Simmons has said in the past, he hopes to enclose the plant, but he cannot afford to do so right away.
Caraccioli explained, “There is no immediate plan for enclosure. It simply can’t happen at this time. The economics don’t support it. It is something the owners are certainly willing to consider doing, but they don’t want to be placed on a clock to do it as a condition of operation that this facility’s enclosed. It’s just not feasible to do that. These are designed to be portable. They can be enclosed, but the economics aren’t there to do that at this point in time.”
And lastly, town Attorney Lesley Schmidt entered into an extremely lengthy questioning of the plant’s driveway, its location and its stones.
By this time, two hours had passed, and only then was the most relevant question of the evening put before the board, the appropriate SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review) designation to be applied to the Simmons’ plant.
There are three possible SEQR designations, or actions, as they are called, Type 1, Type 2, and Unlisted. Type 1, the most stringent of the three, was immediately ruled out by all concerned as not applicable to a cement plant. An unlisted action allows for numerous environmental studies to be undertaken, while a Type 2 action does not. And so, the debate was between an Unlisted action favored by Bond-Clark and a Type 2 action favored by Simmons.
“An Unlisted would allow us to look at potential environmental problems,” Bond-Clark said.
Caraccioli then argued for a Type 2.
“We’ve provided you with everything we’ve been asked to provide you with,” he began. “This project’s better because of your scrutiny. It’s taken a long time. Six months is an awfully long time for a project of this nature, but I do think it’s a better project because of the level of scrutiny that this board has entertained. But I don’t think it needs to go any further. I think you’ve got all the information you need. We can’t possibly supply you with any more information, and I would ask, based upon this definition, that the board consider a Type 2 action. If it’s an Unlisted action, and you feel it triggers certain moderate to large impacts, then there is a requirement for additional studies to be done, the very studies that were proposed last month and didn’t carry one motion. I just don’t see the need to prolong this project any further, and so, I would respectfully ask that you consider declaring this a Type 2 action.”
In response, one member of the board made a motion to designate the SEQR an Unlisted action. There was no second.
This was followed by another board member calling for a motion to designate the SEQR a Type 2 action. It was immediately seconded.
On the vote to designate the SEQR a Type 2 action, Linda Bond-Clark voted no; Pat voted no; Mike C. voted yes; Jim voted yes; Karen voted yes; and Mike B. voted yes. The total was four to two in favor of a Type 2 action.
And finally, the ultimate question of the evening, why approve or disapprove this application?
Karen gave her reasons for supporting the application.
“We don’t have zoning that would prevent something like this plant from being in our area,” she said, “and there’s extensive oversight.”
Bond-Clark then said in response, “I will give reasons to not approve the application. Our site ordinances are land use planning. They are laws. This can be defined as an industrial development. All projects must be in a safe and orderly manner. Portland cement is a known hazardous material. There are 17 residents on Darrow Rd. within 1,000 feet of the boundaries. Our ordinances require that all these people are notified. Seventeen people on Darrow Rd. Of these 17 people, 11 have petitioned against this. Eleven parcels, with two to three signatures in each parcel, have petitioned against this factory. Seventy-three percent of the people in that area are requesting that we do not approve this application. There have been no letters that we have received from the board in support of this industry. Particular attention must be paid to the adjacent land use, and in this case, it is residential. We don’t know whether this is a temporary structure, how long the structure will be kept in place, therefore, we do not know the economic impact, nor do we know how it will affect the real estate values in that specific area. We do not know what the noise generated from this factory will be. There’ve been three different letters coming in, documents coming in from three different sources that range all the way from 55 to 90 decibels, when the residential value is set at 32. So, we are talking upwards of three times the noise level that is already there. I gave you the traffic information, which states that the traffic will be four to seven times as much on this road as it is right now. I want to go back to the noise. We have three parcels within 500 feet, and absolutely no data to indicate whether they will be subjected to harmful noise levels. This will set precedent. We have never, in the history that I’ve been here, 15, 16 years now, have we ever put industry in the middle of a residential community. And again, it must be in keeping with the character of the area, which is predominantly residential.”
Caraccioli asked, “Madam Chair, would you permit me to speak on behalf of my client?”
“No,” Bond-Clark replied.
Suddenly conditions with regard to the approval of the plant were offered.
“There’s 11 proposed conditions,” Caraccioli said.
One mentioned by board member Mike C. was to give Simmons 18 months to enclose the plant.
Bond-Clark asked “Is this a self-created hardship?”
She then talked about complying with the Oswego County comprehensive plan. She said it urges towns to “identify low-intensity industry that is appropriate for rural areas and to maintain the rural and small-town character.”
Board member Jim took issue with this stating, “Linda, there’s not a farm left in New Haven. So land use is a little on the moot side.”
Bond-Clark moved on. “At this point,” she said, “we need to set a public hearing. Do you want to wait to set conditions until the public hearing? That would give people time to think about what conditions they want to put in, and we could do that prior to the public hearing. Would that be ok? So, whatever conditions, you bring them up at the next meeting, and what we’ll do is we will review the conditions while we revisit consideration of the conditions for the application, then have the public hearing, and then have the vote. Can we have a motion for the public hearing meeting? That would be next month, July 21st.”
Caraccioli spoke out in protest. “You’ve already had a public hearing,” he said. “You’ve set the public hearing once. You’ve had a public hearing. There’s no more information that anybody can provide that we haven’t already heard. Let’s put this thing to a vote tonight. At the very least, give us permission to construct while we await the final approval, because there’s nothing that’s prohibiting the completion of this construction. You’ve got the DEC’s approval. You’ve got their oversight. You had a public hearing in April and it lasted ’til 11 o’clock.”
A motion for a public hearing was then made, seconded, and passed 5-1 with only Jim objecting.
Caraccioli concluded with his last request of the evening.
“I do think you have carried this process on far, far too long,” he said. “I’m disappointed that we are now pushing this project into July. I would ask that some member of this board make a motion to allow for the construction of this facility pending final approval and operation consistent with the DEC. There’s nothing more that the DEC is looking for. There’s nothing more that the applicants can add to the project. This has been scrutinized every which way. This company needs to get on with their work. Talk about economic impact, this is a $2 million plus project, employing 12 people. There’s seven right now. There’s five more that can come to work as soon as this is up and running. This is causing a significant amount of financial hardship, and I simply ask that some consideration be given to allowing at least the finishing of construction while we await a final approval.
“There will be no production,” Caraccioli continued. “There can’t be any production. They’re not going to risk a $37,000 per day fine from the DEC for violating a state order. I’m simply asking that this board consider allowing the construction to occur while we wait for the final determination. You’re already talking about conditions of approval. We’re amenable to those conditions. This has gone on for an inordinate amount of time, and I’m simply asking for that consideration.”
That consideration was not given.
The next meeting of the New Haven Town Planning Board will begin at 6 p.m. on July 21 for discussion of the proposed conditions on approval of the plant. The public hearing will begin that night at 6:30 p.m.
