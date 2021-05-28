New Haven Planning Board nixes studies on proposed cement plant

NEW HAVEN – After an hour of almost no discussion interspersed with a litany of proposed studies that would be required of the Jason Simmons Circle-T Darrow Rd. cement batch plant application, New Haven’s Planning Board took just two minutes refusing to pass any resolutions allowing any of those studies to move forward.
A final recitation of the studies requested included a traffic count study, a traffic and road study, a groundwater study, an air quality study, a noise generated study, a no noise study, a traffic noise study, a baseline groundwater study, a speed limit study, a road integrity study, and a surface water quality study.
Chairwoman Linda Bond-Clark remarked, “As far as the noise generated onsite, that would be the potential noise generated onsite, but we’d need a baseline for the noise as it exists now and then the potential for all these machines running.”
A Circle-T representative objected that all other cement plants in the state would be in violation if the laws discussed by the Planning Board were applied.
Bond-Clark replied, “These are our local laws. They’re not necessarily what all the other laws are. According to our local laws, the following uses are not permitted in the town of New Haven after the effective date of this local law. It specifically says that manufacturing fuels, manufacturing machinery, unenclosed manufacturing or processing goods and material are prohibited in the town of New Haven. So, it (the cement plant) needs to be enclosed by local law.”
Jason Simmons has said he intends to enclose the plant within a year of operation.
Simmons would be required to pay for all studies, according to New Haven local law.
It was decided, after some discussion, but no vote, to address the studies one by one. Here is a transcript of Bond-Clark’s call for motions from the board on each proposed study.
Bond-Clark: “Motion for a groundwater study.” Motion was made. There was no second.
“Motion for a surface water study.” No motion made.
“Motion for air quality study.” Motion made. No second.
“Motion for a noise study.” No motion made.
“Motion for a traffic count study.” No motion made.
“Road integrity.” No motion made.
“So, we want no studies?”
Shortly thereafter, Bond-Clark requested a motion to adjourn. That motion was made and seconded.
Following adjournment, Town Attorney Lesley Schmidt was asked, if the results of that night’s meeting meant there will be no studies.
She replied, “No. The application’s not done yet. The process will continue.”
Simmons’ attorney, Kevin Caraccioli, was contacted later for his thoughts on the meeting. He had this to say:
“I had been made aware that there was going to be a request for a number of studies, and for the life of me, I couldn’t understand why. Some of these are within the jurisdiction of the DEC (state Department of Environmental Conservation), like an air quality study. This size and type of cement batch plant is exempt under the DEC regulations from being regulated with an air permit, so, I didn’t understand why the Planning Board was seeking an air quality study of some sort when the DEC already says that this is a type of activity that is exempt.
“The traffic study,” Caraccioli continued, “I mean, it’s a town road. I don’t know what they would gain from a traffic study, and what exactly they would be studying. We’ve already offered them the route that the trucks would take, which is away from the most populated area of that road. And keep in mind, it is a sparsely-populated road to begin with. In any event, I wasn’t clear what they were going to find with a traffic study. They talked about speed limits. Well, the town, in partnership with the county and the state DOT (Department of Transportation), can regulate speed limits. So, that’s within the town’s jurisdiction. They don’t need a study to do that. I think there was a discussion about the integrity of the road. We have offered a photograph. My client had to do a road cut to connect the water line. They did the road cut, and they realized that the road is five inches thick right in front of that batch plant. I don’t know about the thickness of the rest of the road, but in front of the batch plant, at the very least, it’s five inches thick. That’s a pretty thick road. Typically, you have a sub-base and you top it off with two inches of Tarvia (a brand of road-surfacing material made with asphalt). This has got five inches of Tarvia before you hit the sub-base. It’s a sturdy road. So, I was not clear about any of that, or the motive or reason for these studies being requested.
“Noise study, we’ve given them readings, projections, they wanted a base, ambient noise level. Well, they could do that now. We’ve given them the data. They could have had somebody review it or do their own tests.
“Ground water and surface water studies,” he continued, “I think, were the other studies that they were looking for, and again, that is the jurisdiction of the DEC. That’s exactly what the Stormwater Pollution Prevention plans are designed for, to protect any groundwater or surface water disturbances, particularly as related to stormwater. So, it just seemed to me that the Planning Board was overstepping their jurisdiction somewhat, and I was pleasantly relieved when not one of those studies received any support from the rest of the Planning Board. I don’t want to read too much into it, but, my initial impression is that the majority of the Planning Board members are ready to make a final decision on this plant, and we ought to get to it sooner than later. Every day that goes by, my client’s losing a significant amount of money.
“We are under the jurisdiction of the DEC, and the DEC has not issued their final permits for the stormwater permits. So, we are waiting on those. We are working directly with the DEC in addressing any concerns that they have with some of the data incorporated into the plans, minor tweaks here and there, but they want to get it right, and we want to make sure that it is right. So, we’re fully anticipating to receive DEC approval, hopefully within a week or two. Certainly before the next Planning Board meeting. We’re trying to get all of that information in to the Planning Board so they can place it on the agenda and move towards a final determination.
“The Planning Board doesn’t have the authority to enact law, but they certainly have the authority to impose conditions, reasonable conditions, on any site plan approval, and they have the right to call for studies. But it didn’t receive any support from the majority of the Planning Board members. So, to me, that tells me a lot. It tells me that the Planning Board members are comfortable with the information that’s been submitted. I can’t possibly think of anything more, by way of information or data, that my client could present to the Planning Board that they don’t already have in order to make a final determination. And we’re hopeful that that final decision will be made at the June meeting, and approvals will be given, and my client will be able to start production at that facility soon after.
“I don’t think we got much further ahead,” Caracioli said of the meeting, “although the fact that they didn’t call for those studies, to me, is some progress. To me it notes that the Planning Board members are ready to make a decision.”
There does not have to be another public hearing. “It’s completely discretionary on the part of the Planning Board,” Caraccioli said, “and I suspect that that is something that will be determined soon. We fully intend to give them all the information that we have from the DEC by June 4 in order for them to conduct the public hearing or a meeting and have this matter on the agenda with all the information available on June 16.”
As an overriding opinion on the board’s attempt to impose numerous studies and potential impediments on the plant’s application, Caraccioli said, “The Planning Board is not designed to obstruct projects. In my opinion, the Planning Board’s function is to make projects better. This town has chosen, many, many years ago, not to adopt zoning regulations, so every use that is known is permitted in the town of New Haven. The only thing that they get to regulate is how that use is to be operated in relation to neighboring properties, ingress and egress traffic, things of that nature, hours of operation. But to go out of your way to find anything to hang your hat on to vote for a denial of this project is really unfortunate, and I’m pretty sure now, having sat through a number of meetings, that a majority of the Planning Board is ready to vote, and I believe, is comfortable in voting to support this batch plant moving forward. I’m hoping that that occurs on June 16.”
Manwhile, Caraccioli noted, Simmons is losing money while waiting. “This is a critical time of the construction season,” Caraccioli said, “not to lose sight of the fact he’s employing upwards of 10 people, I think a couple of town residents included. It’s a significant payroll that he’s paying. The town is losing sales tax revenue every day that there’s no cement being manufactured at that facility. We’re getting into some real economic hardships, and again, this particular site, I believe, has received more scrutiny than the Dollar General store or the solar farm that’s being proposed. We’ve given them reams of paper, studies. The Stormwater Pollution Prevention plan is 157 pages alone. It’s not like these are one or two-page documents that are fluff. These are technical documents that are being reviewed at the highest levels of the DEC by professional engineers and other technical people. When the DEC issues their permit, I think the town can be comfortable knowing that there’s been a significant amount of due diligence that’s been undertaken.”
The next meeting of the New Haven Planning Board is scheduled for June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.