NEW HAVEN – Despite the unanimous impassioned pleas of a packed roomful of residents, the Planning Board here reversed its previous month’s decision and approved Jason Simmons’ $2 million, Darrow Road, cement plant by a vote of four to one Aug. 21. It is expected the plant will be up and running within the next couple of weeks.
The reversal of July 21st’s three to three tie vote disallowing construction of the plant came following Simmons’ request for an August reconsideration of that vote by the full board. Again, however, a partial board, this time even smaller, made up of only five of its seven members, was left to make the decision to approve or face the very real possibility of an Article 78 lawsuit brought against the town and each individual member of the board.
The difference this time around? Board member Karen Valentino, absent for the July vote but apparently in favor of the plant as evidenced by an email she sent in to be read at the July meeting, was in attendance for the August reconsideration.
The same three board members who voted to approve the plant in July, Jim Searles, Mike Cutuli, and Michael Donovan, again voted to approve, and along with Valentino’s yes vote made for the required four votes to approve the plant’s site application. Board Chairwoman Linda-Bond Clark cast the only vote against the plant.
The public was given the opportunity to express its opinion on the plant prior to the vote. Eighty-year-old Leon Pierce, whose home is approximately 200 feet from the plant, led off the evening’s comments.
“Well, I’ve been sitting here thinking all this time,” Pierce began, “and had plenty of time to think about this, and it kind of reminds me, the board kind of reminds me of what Biden’s doing over in Afghanistan. He’s leaving all the Americans hanging, and you guys are leaving all us guys on Darrow Road hanging. I don’t see why we should be pushed around by people that don’t even live in the area. We’ve been here. We’re paying taxes here. As far as the acreage goes, this guy’s got 27 acres. Between the three of us right here, we’ve got 50. His taxes are $2,300 a year. According to the 70 people who signed the petition (against the plant), probably half of them are families, so you’re talking $150,000 a year that we’re paying. I don’t see where that you’re letting this guy push us all around. It’s not fair. He’s doing whatever he wants down there. He’s got businesses down there. I’ve only got a rural home, and my assessment is way higher than his. He’s got two businesses on the property, and a third that he built without permission. You give all these people here a hassle about permits, and this and this and this. Here’s a guy you let go. He started this thing way before November of last year. According to you guys, everybody that does something is facing a $1,000 fine a day if they don’t have a permit. Where’s all the money? I just don’t get it. Somebody somewhere is making out like a champ evidently ‘cause out of the 70 people that signed the petition, you haven’t paid any attention to anybody, and it just isn’t fair. We’re the people that live here. These people don’t even live in the area. They don’t want to, ‘cause if they do, they’re going to have to be faced with a concrete plant every day. It started out it was going to be a part-time thing. Mr. Simmons put in an application for himself. Now, he’s got partners. Now, it’s the Circle T. It’s a completely different thing than when he started. And he still ain’t got no permit. How do you justify it? I know I couldn’t do it and get away with it, and neither could any of my neighbors. In fact, this poor guy (whose application was considered earlier that evening) couldn’t build a pole barn without a variance. Now how come they can do all this stuff? They’re still acquiring more property. So what’s that tell you? They’re going to take over the whole area. You’re letting a couple people from out of the area take over the whole area, and we don’t have a say, and we’ve been there for years. I don’t get it. And it’s not fair, and something should be done. It should be stopped completely, and start over again. As far as I’m concerned, it’s all transportable anyway. They should transport it somewhere else.”
Pierce was followed by Andrew Merriam, also a resident of Darrow Road. His home is diagonally across the road from the plant.
“So, I understand that no decision has been made regarding the reconsideration,” Merriam began, “but I’ve been trying to figure out why they’re even here talking about this. I was hopeful, with half of you doing the right thing last month that we would be able to move on and just be able to enjoy some peace in our town. However, here we are. The applicant now complaining that it wasn’t fair and threatening a lawsuit because they didn’t get what they wanted. While I can’t do anything to stop him, I am going to let you guys know that I have been having conversations with the New York sate attorney general regarding this project. They have stated to me that all parties will be reviewed for their efforts as well as the whole SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review) process for this project. It was also mentioned that while their focus is reviewing this case for ethics and environmental, there are also resources available to the town, should you feel you need the help. The New York state attorney general has been pursuing legal action against another concrete plant out near Albany for environmental impacts. This plant is no different. I strongly urge this board to deny this reconsideration so we can all go home to our families and enjoy the rest of the summer without worrying about this ridiculous and illegal development. In addition, I would ask that you seek out the support of the New York state attorney general – I can give you a contact – as well as other local, county, and state agencies before you take any further action in this town regarding non-residential projects. It shouldn’t be allowed. It’s clear as day in the local laws. Just read ‘em guys. It’s right there.”
Darrow Road resident Cindy Konu also recommended “the board seek out legal action from state agencies and the state attorney general prior to taking any action regarding reconsideration.” That, however, would not stop the time clock on the filing of the Article 78 lawsuit within 30 days of reporting the board’s July decision to the town clerk as required by law. That decision was filed Aug. 3. Unless a special meeting of the Planning Board was called, the board would miss the Sept. 3 Article 78 filing deadline by waiting to make a decision at its scheduled Sept. 15 meeting.
Resident Russ made his feelings and intentions clear.
“I think the people who, in my opinion,” he said, “acted capriciously are open to having to explain themselves in a civil action, and I don’t think they’re going to like that. That’s not a threat. That’s just a reality. If somebody’s going to significantly damage my property value, I’ve talked to a realtor who said I’m likely to experience a 20% reduction in value, never mind the quality of life, then I’m going to pursue some remedy. That’s all I have to say.”
Debbie Edwards added, “When this got voted down last month, why are we still talking about it? Why is he threatening? Doesn’t this town have a right to deny somebody? Isn’t that what the whole system’s about? This is our town, not his. And we’ve all spoken. The citizens in this town have spoken, and we expect the board to respect our wishes, not his.”
And as one last example of some of the public comments made, Irene said, “Somewhere, someone wants this thing to come through. You guys want this to happen for some reason. You have a preference for this rather than the people in your community, and that is just blatantly sad that we have that kind of representation here in this township. If I was in your shoes, I would be ashamed of myself.”
Chairwoman Linda Bond-Clark added her own comments after the public session but prior to the vote stating, “I firmly believe that there should be a variance as far as not enclosing the manufacture of this cement batch plant at this time, and move it’s a violation of our variance by not proposing that.
“There’s the truck traffic that is a significant impact to the environment. There is the storage of hazardous materials. And there’s no environmental study done,” Clark concluded.
Emotions among the residents ran quite high following the vote. Theories of a sellout by the board and corruption overall were mixed in with feelings of anger and deep disappointment.
On his way out, and thoroughly disgusted, Leon Pierce, asked about his comments during the public session, had this to say:
“It’s the truth, ain’t it? You see what happened. They have a private session and money talks and bulls_ _ _ walks. That’s how it works.
“I have asthma and COPD. I have to carry a puffer,” Pierce continued. “This is just crazy. I mean, my health isn’t good to begin with, and I’m that close to the friggin’ thing. They don’t want to hear you. They just do not want to hear you. We’ve been bitchin’ about this since February. I was here in February. And he figured he was gonna bulls_ _ _ his way through and have it approved at that meeting. They didn’t even have an application in, but they were gonna approve it. I mean, come on. You know who’s behind this bulls_ _ _, just like I do. Big money. That’s where it’s at. People are afraid of people with money. I’m to the point, I’m 80 years old, I don’t give a s_ _ _ about money or prestige or a goddam thing. I just want to be left alone, and have my life left alone. I mean, I worked my whole friggin’ lifetime to get what I got right now, and now some son of a b_ _ _ _ down the road that don’t even live here is gonna ruin it. That sucks, I’ll tell you. And I can understand why some of these older guys go bezerk, because you’re standing there with you’re face hanging out, everybody’s supposed to help you but nobody does. It always goes the other way. I mean, we’ve got not representation. What the hell representation we got?”
Days after the plant was approved, Simmons’ attorney Kevin Caraccioli was asked whether he thought the threat of an Article 78 lawsuit made the difference in the August reconsideration vote.
“The threat of a lawsuit?,” Caraccioli asked. “I can only imagine, they did go into executive session using the reason of pending litigation. It wasn’t designed as a threat as much as it was a simple statement of fact, the reality being my client felt they did not receive fair treatment, particularly during the July meeting, and we asked for, what we believe, the court would have ordered anyway, and that is just to redo the vote, reconsider it. I was pleased that the Planning Board decided to short-circuit the legal avenue requiring Circle T to go to court only to obtain an order that would have most likely remanded the matter back to the Planning Board to make a determination, which is exactly what they did. So, in that sense, I’m happy that the Planning Board followed, presumably, the advice of their legal counsel. That really was the basis for the appearance last week. It was to ask for a re-vote with the Planning Board members present.”
Caraccioli did say he has heard of the possibility there will be further court action on the Planning Board’s decision, this time coming from the residents.
“I’m aware,” he said, “that at least one local attorney has been contacted by neighbors looking to bring some type of a legal action. So, it remains to be seen.”
