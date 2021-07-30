NEW HAVEN – The New Haven Planning Board slammed the door on Jason Simmons’ $2 million Darrow Road cement plant, voting down his site plan application in a shockingly surprising three to three tie vote.
The four-and-a-quarter-hour-long ordeal, almost surreal in its deviation from the reality of all that had transpired and been long-decided in the previous seven-months-worth of painstaking detail, crawled along under the leadership of Chairwoman Linda Bond-Clark, actually ground to a completely dead-silent lengthy halt within the meeting’s last half-hour.
After nearly seven minutes of silence, Town Attorney Lesley Schmidt advised the board they had the next 62 days to come to a decision on the Simmons plant.
“You can either make a motion tonight for a vote, or you can make a motion to hold off,” she said.
Twenty seconds later, Michael Cutuli made the motion to vote. Jim Searles immediately seconded.
At this point, the meeting went pretty much right off the rails. A motion had been made and seconded to vote, yet Schmidt seemed to take the lead, directing the board to consider the 15 conditions placed on Simmons’ cement plant and then followed up with a repetition that the board had 62 days in which to make a decision. Cutuli, following Schmidt’s directive to consider the conditions, remarked, “I think the big thing is the DEC. There’s going to be oversight of the operation.” Meanwhile the seconded motion to vote hung in the air, while Schmidt said, “Whatever you want to do, we have to set forth your rationale for doing it.” Alternate board member Michael Donovan reminded the board of Cutuli’s motion. “He said he wanted to vote and somebody had a motion,” Donovan said, at which point Schmidt cut him off saying, “I have given you my legal advice. You can do what you want.” Bond-Clark then put the finishing touch on throwing the entire proceedings into total confusion by saying, “So, we have a motion to approve it based on the DEC will have oversight,” which was not at all part of Cutuli’s motion. Donovan then added, “There’s the potential for 10 new jobs, up to 20.” The capacity crowd of the public began to rumble, possibly signifying their confusion over just what was happening. Cutuli was suddenly talking about right turns and Donovan was noting that although no traffic study was done, the highway superintendent did provide a letter indicating the road can support the business truck traffic. He then noted there was a study indicating the plant provided an adequate buffer, adequate trees, and fences. Conversation between Schmidt and board member Patricia Parkhurst then circled back to consideration of the conditions set forth in absent member Karen Valentino’s email to the board. “Are you going to adopt Karen’s in full, in part?” Schmidt asked Cutuli. “There are other things in the list (of conditions) that are not included in Karen’s. It’s up to you,” she said. Cutuli asked if Schmidt was looking for a motion to adopt the conditions and said he accepted them all. The prospect of another motion within Cutuli’s first motion for a vote only added to the confusion of all who were taking in this proceeding. A little later Cutuli crossed off one condition concerning an enclosure around the cement plant upon Schmidt’s recommendation that it was settled elsewhere. Cutuli ended with “Part of the consideration is they (Simmons) adhere to 15 conditions.”
Twenty seconds later, a full 16 minutes after Cutuli’s original motion calling for a vote, Bond-Clark called for the vote, while most in attendance wondered exactly what the board was about to vote on. The conditions? The application? Something else altogether?
“Mike’s made the motion,” said Bond-Clark, not clarifying what motion, “and Jim has seconded it. I’m going to call for a roll-call vote.”
The roll call began. “Linda?”
Bond-Clark responded, “Due to insufficient information, I abstain.”
“Pat?”
“I abstain,” Parkhurst replied.
The three men, Michael Cutuli, Jim Searles, and Michael Donovan all voted in the affirmative to approve the plant.
And then came the shock of the evening. Kathy Phelps, who all night had voted with the three men on every possible roadblock Bond-Clark had tried to throw up against the Simmons plant in numerous resolutions all of which were defeated, voted no. And in stunned silence, it was over. Four votes in the affirmative were necessary to approve the plant. There were only three. Abstentions count as ‘no’ votes. And so, it was tied, three to three. The public, who were almost 100% against the plant, as evidenced in the public hearing held just before the vote, sat in confused silence. Twenty-five seconds later, Bond-Clark declared, “The application does not pass.”
Finally, 25 seconds after that, someone from the public asked, “Can you just clarify what that was? Was that a no pass?”
Bond-Clark replied, “It did not pass.”
She then allowed for comments from the public. Numerous ‘thank yous’ poured forth.
In an interview the next day, Simmons’ attorney, Kevin Caraccioli, discussed some of the options available that his client may choose to pursue.
“The three to three tie, I believe, gives us the basis for asking for a reconsideration with the entire seven-member board,” Caraccioli said. “I think there is some precedent for it. We’re looking into that.”
Caraccioli believes the missing board member, Karen Valentino, in her email, was giving the basis for her approval.
“As long as the motion to reconsider is made by one of the board members who voted in the affirmative, I think it can be re-opened,” Caraccioli said. “We’re going to work under the premise that we have the right to ask for reconsideration, and we’d like to ask for that reconsideration before we file a formal legal action to avoid a lot of costs on the part of the New Haven taxpayers.”
That would be an Article 78 action filed in State Supreme Court and would be “against the town planning board and each of the individual members,” Caraccioli said.
He went on to say he and Simmons are “really trying to avoid an Article 78 action unless left with no other option.”
The town board cannot overturn what the planning board decides, nor do they have the authority to approve the planning board’s decision.
“The planning board is an autonomous public body that has the authority to make decisions on site plans. They can approve, approve with modification, or they can disapprove a site plan application,” Caraccioli said.
What would be the premise of an Article 78 action?
“A couple of things,” Caraccioli said. “First and foremost, that the planning board was arbitrary in their decision-making. The way in which the meeting was conducted, I think, violated their own rules. Their treatment of the SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review Act) regulations. The meeting before on June 16, the planning board voted to declare the action a Type 2 action. And so, based on the SEQR regulations, once the board declares the project a Type 2 action, the environmental review ends. There’s no more analysis to be done. But what they did last night, they just took that to another level that I have never seen in 30 years of practicing. They then proceeded to look at our Part 1 of the short Environmental Assessment Form and reviewed it like they were reviewing it for the first time. And then to have votes taken on whether our information should have been changed is completely wrong. That’s why I said in my comments during the public hearing that SEQR regulations are confusing. I’m the first to admit that. But their treatment of the environmental review process was completely illegal.
“The complete arbitrary application of the town’s own site plan regulations – Ms. Bond-Clark, as the chairwoman of the planning board, went out of her way to take every possible action that she could to thwart the application and to deny my client, in my opinion, his due process,” Caraccioli continued. “That is yet another grounds that we would seek for annulling the determination.”
Bond-Clark, he said, “was revisiting issues that had been long ago decided, the traffic studies, the road conditions, the SEQR, I mean all of it was as I’d said in my comments, ‘We’ve given you everything, you’ve already determined our application complete twice.’ Back in March they, at the time, determined that the application was complete then. And then, they came back and said ‘No, now we need X, Y, and Z,’ and we complied. And then again they determined it was complete. That was all done at the last meeting, and yet, she wanted to revisit much of what was already decided. Completely inappropriate.
“We spent an hour at least on the 15 conditions that ultimately came about,” he said, “and we agreed with all of them. And I thought that was the direction we were going. They were taking votes on it. It’s dumbfounding.
“The only person that articulated their basis for denial was Ms. Bond-Clark. The others did not. So, you’re left to wonder what they based their decision on. And that’s yet another grounds for filing the Article 78.”
In typical bureaucratic fashion, it is the planning board that decides whether or not there will be a reconsideration of the vote.
Caraccioli requested that the vote on that require a vote by all seven members. He is hoping that vote will take place at the next meeting, Aug. 18.
Caraccioli said Simmons is “very disappointed” and may even consider moving the plant somewhere else.
“All of those options are under consideration at this time,” Caraccioli said.
And then there was the public hearing.
“The vitriol,” Caraccioli said. “I’ve never experienced a meeting like that. And that fellow that got up, that Mr. Aubertine, and went off on Jason, complete fabrication. I thought Jason showed some pretty good restraint by just letting those comments roll.”
And Bond-Clark let it all go, a highly-unusual permissiveness almost never seen. Personal attacks are most often subject to stern rebuke from a meeting’s chairperson, and often result in removal of the attacker from the meeting.
Yet, when Caraccioli started mentioning the offensive and insulting emails he had FOILed between Bond-Clark and anyone relating to the cement plant project, she cut him off.
“Nobody wanted those emails aired out,” he said, “but I felt, in light of all the comments, that I had to. If I didn’t have to go there, I wasn’t going to, but I was prepared to if I had to.”
Caraccioli said his motion to reconsider the planning board’s vote will be before the board in time for it to be put on the Aug. meeting’s agenda.
Any lawsuit he files has to be filed within 30 days after the planning board’s decision is filed with the town clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.