New Haven’s legal battles continue over Darrow Road cement plant

NEW HAVEN – The battle may be over, but the war goes on. Attorneys for the town, the residents, and Jason Simmons and Circle T seem destined to meet again over a $2 million cement plant ready to start up production on Darrow Road in the midst of a neighborhood seething with resentment over their town Planning Board’s approval of what they see as a disaster.
Simmons and Circle T have filed a “protective” Article 78 lawsuit against the town within the time limit allowed to do so. The town has filed a motion to dismiss that lawsuit, claiming it has no merit or legal purpose. And the residents, undeterred, have filed a lawsuit against the town requesting the court nullify the Planning Board’s Aug. 25 approval of the plant they would have the court temporarily restrain from operation pending a hearing and determination of their request for a preliminary injunction.
Meanwhile, Simmons’ and Circle T’s attorney, John Langey, of Costello, Cooney & Fearon has requested an adjournment of their Article 78 petition and the town’s motion to dismiss, both of which are currently scheduled to be heard Oct. 7.
Kevin Caraccioli, attorney for Simmons and Circle T throughout the site approval process before the town’s Planning Board, laid out some of the timeframe and intentions of his clients’ suit against the town and the town’s motion to have it dismissed.
“We did it (filed the Article 78 lawsuit) as a protective measure because we still think that the Planning Board didn’t follow the proper procedure, particularly the second-to-last meeting,” Caraccioli said in a recent interview. “We just thought that if there’s going to be a lawsuit by any of the neighbors, we wanted to have a lawsuit in as well to kind of level that playing field. There’s a 30-day time clock (to file) that expired the end of August.”
Although their lawsuit was filed, Caraccioli said, they don’t have to go through with it.
“Just yesterday (Sept. 23), Lesley Schmidt (New Haven Town Attorney) filed a response on behalf of the town of New Haven and actually filed for a motion to dismiss our action, claiming that for all intents and purposes, it’s moot because we got the relief that we were asking for,” Caraccioli said. “That’s actually scheduled, at least right now, for the moment, for Oct. 7th to hear those arguments, but we are hoping that maybe we can get that postponed somewhat just to see if anything develops by way of a third-party lawsuit by the neighbors. It kind of wastes the court’s time if there’s multiple lawsuits involving the same thing, but they’re filed separately. The judge has the right to kind of join all of those cases together, and the town’s position is, well, let’s wait the time period to see if it actually happens. It’s not hurting the town any, because the town’s motion to dismiss is saying, ‘Just dismiss the case. We already granted Circle T their permit. So, what’s really there to argue?’ But, we think if somebody else files a lawsuit and challenges the decision of the board, we have the right to challenge the process that we believe was flawed, even though the result, the final vote, was favorable to Circle T.”
Caraccioli and Circle T want their right to file that lawsuit, if it comes to that. They don’t want their right to do so dismissed.
“We’re not saying we disagree with the outcome. We were appreciative of the town Planning Board in granting us the site plan approval. We’re only saying, ‘Judge, if anybody else calls into question that final decision, we want to have a right to argue about the whole process that led to that decision. If you don’t think that the decision was properly followed, we’d like to have a say in arguing why we think the ultimate decision was acceptable, but the process in getting there had its flaws.’”
The town’s motion to dismiss goes beyond merely claiming the Circle T lawsuit is a moot point because Circle T got what it wanted from the Planning Board and their suit should therefore be dismissed. The town claims the Circle T lawsuit is an attempt to quash public participation in the decision to approve or disallow the cement plant.
The town’s motion cites New York law meant to counter SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) actions “in which wealthy land developers might seek to file vexatious libel claims against persons or entities speaking out regarding their land use applications before government agencies. The purpose and intent of the anti-SLAPP legislation is to protect free speech and assembly.”
The town’s motion goes on to claim “the only remaining reason for continuing this action (Simmons’ and Circle T’s Article 78 lawsuit against the town) and litigating disfavorable past speech by the public and individual board members is for the strategic purpose of chilling future speech and opposition to Petitioner’s (Simmons’ and Circle T’s) project(s).”
According to Circle T’s attorney Langey, the town’s attorney Lesley Schmidt is agreeable to their request for an adjournment of the Article 78 lawsuit and the town’s motion to dismiss. Both have requested the court adjourn the matter to Nov. 4.
Schmidt did not return a request for comment.
