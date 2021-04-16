NEW HAVEN – The public had its say here April 7 as the town of New Haven’s Planning Board listened to a dozen residents express their dismay over the potential approval of a proposed cement plant in their midst.
Andrew Merriam, resident of Darrow Road, lives directly diagonally across the street from Jason Simmons’ proposed plant. Like many in opposition to the plant, Merriam objected to its construction prior to Planning Board approval. He was the first to speak.
“I’ve been an architect for 14 years,” he said, “I have never seen the blatant disregard that Mr. Simmons and Circle T have done to the town process. He’s completely erected this thing without anything put in place, and I can tell you, without a doubt in my mind, that any other jurisdiction in the state of New York would immediately deny this based on what he has done to date.”
Leon (no last name given) voiced a similar objection along with another commonly-heard complaint: noise.
“It’s just the noise and going from daylight ’til dark with the dumping and the tailgates and the backup beepers from daylight ’til dark, that’s terrible,” he said. “I have to stay in a lot. I got COPD and asthma, so even in my house, it drives you nuts. It’s all uncalled for, especially, if they’ve got no right to even be there. I mean, nobody had an opportunity to turn this down. They just went ahead and built the damn thing. Nobody else can do that. I don’t understand how come one person can, and nobody else can do what they want to do.”
Roger Aubertine stood to object to the plant’s trucks and their potential for damage to the road. He ended with a completely unsubstantiated allegation.
“Yeah, I’ve a few things to say to you,” he began. “And I will try to be as nice as I can. Let’s start off with Darrow Road. It’s not made to carry those trucks. It’s going to be tore up in one summer, one hot summer, that road will be destroyed, and someone will have to replace it. Not to mention, it’s only 20 to 21 feet wide at its widest spot. These trucks are nine-and-a-half feet with their mirrors, so, they just barely go by each other down the road. So, we can’t walk anymore? We can’t ride bikes, the kids can’t go out riding their bikes anymore? This is a residential area. It’s a three-mile road. There’s more houses on that road in New Haven than on any other road within New Haven. That is residential, period. There’s no way this type of factory should be open there in the middle of houses. Anybody with half a brain could figure that out. The road’s a disaster. It’s going to cost you millions of dollars to fix that road. Are you going to destroy the idea that the kids can go for a ride on bikes? Whoever’s getting paid off here, it’s not good.”
Carlene (no last name given) upbraided the Planning Board for what she and others consider their disregard for the public. She furthermore condemned the lack of studies done.
“Basically what you’re telling the residents is, ‘We’re going to ignore you. We’re not going to listen to a thing you’ve got to say. We’re going to do what we want,’” she said. “Has there been a community study to find out how the impact will affect the community? Was there a highway road study? Was there any study? Was there a noise study? He wants you to approve his application, but no studies have been done?”
Holly (no last name given) expressed what many others have said: that they can’t do, or haven’t been allowed to do, anything even barely close in size and scope to what Simmons has done.
“I can’t tell you,” she said, “when I moved back here, and we put a trailer on the lot, what a hard time it was that they gave us for putting a single-wide on that lot.”
Debbie (no last name given) reiterated Holly’s sentiment in her own words.
“I keep saying,” she said, “it’s time for me to build a pole barn because I don’t need permits, and I can just do what I want. Is that the way it works? We can’t do it one way for the little people and this guy gets away with everything.”
Nick (no last name given) concurred.
“We wouldn’t be allowed to do this stuff, put up a barn or anything. I know people who had to tear up their concrete pads because they didn’t have it inspected before they poured it, or got a permit, or whatever the case may be. There’s several different ones I know about. It’s just not fair.”
He went on to also predict the effect of cement trucks on Darrow Road’s future.
“We’ll give it one month,” he said, “and that road will be done.”
Mark (no last name given) added a more scientific appraisal of that situation.
“I am not a licensed engineer,” he said, “but I have talked to a materials engineer that states, ‘Given the vehicles mentioned by Mr. Simmons in some of the documentation, at least 10 inches of asphalt would be needed on Darrow Road to withstand the heavy loads. We currently have approximately three inches of asphalt.”
Cindy Konu, who lives two houses north of the plant, spoke of potential future concerns.
“The town has admitted that they do not have the means to prevent this type of development,” she said. “While local laws would disagree, this would imply that the town also does not have the means to regulate this type of development. This is a huge concern for our residents, as it would mean that there will be no stopping the applicant from future expansions or potential impacts to the neighborhood, road, or the town character in the future.”
The town of New Haven has no zoning ordinance but is in the process of creating one. Some have called for the Planning Board to delay its decision on the cement plant until that ordinance is in effect.
Jacob Ringwald expressed that objection.
“I object to New Haven permitting this application to move forward while you are attempting to establish a zoning plan,” he said.
Cindy (no last name given) cited numerous examples of what she perceived to be inaccuracies in Simmons’ site plan.
And lastly, Ari Goldberg, attorney with the firm of Barclay Damon, representing those in opposition to the plant, said a few vague words in support of his clients primarily focusing on noise, traffic, the residential character of the neighborhood, and recommended the board pursue further environmental investigation and require Simmons to complete an environmental impact statement.
There being no further speakers, the board closed the public hearing and the public comment portion of the meeting.
Simmons attorney, Kevin Caraccioli, took the opportunity to address the public and the board. He first provided the board with an update on his client’s progress in completing the board’s request for more information.
“In discussions with the DEC (the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation),” he said, “we have reason to believe that we’ll have the materials requested by the board by the last week of April. We’ll certainly get it to you as soon as we can. There’s two items that the DEC’s currently reviewing and has jurisdiction over. One is the stormwater pollution prevention plan, and then, secondly is the wetland delineation. They are trying to coordinate it so that those two items are released at the same time with whatever permits are to be issued by the DEC at that time. They have no less than five or six individuals working on this file at the DEC, at least two different divisions. So, this is under significant scrutiny by the state.”
Simmons land includes a designated, protected wetland. The DEC requires that any facility Simmons builds must be outside a 100-foot perimeter from that wetland. Simmons and Caraccioli have contended that the proposed plant is well outside that perimeter at almost 300 feet from the wetland.
Then Caraccioli went on to address one of the public’s most-often heard complaints, that being that the Simmons plant, they claim, is up and running and that he continues to work there despite a stop-work order issued by the town’s Code Enforcement Officer Ron Marsden.
“If I could try to clarify misconceptions,” Caraccioli began, “the property owner is under order from the DEC to stabilize the property, and that is all that’s being done. There is an issue with regard to the spill which has been mitigated, and is being mitigated to the satisfaction of the DEC. I just spoke with them yesterday. They went out of their way to say they were very appreciative of the effort that was made to address the spill. So, it is stabilization work. There’s no manufacturing of concrete occurring at this site.”
Code Enforcement Officer Ron Marsden backed that up, clearly stating during the meeting, “I haven’t seen him make any concrete there.” He said the stop work order was issued because Simmons has not yet been approved by the board. He may, however, Marsden said, proceed with what he has to do for the DEC.
Some members of the public cited Simmons’ advertisements on Facebook for his cement business, assuming, therefore, he must be in business. Caraccioli responded to that assumption.
“My client has every right under the Constitution and the laws of the state and federal government to advertise his business in any manner he sees fit, in any way,” he said. “However somebody interprets it from the outside is on them, left to their interpretation. But, my client’s under direct orders from this town and the DEC. He respects those orders, and he’s abiding by them. And that’s it, that’s all we’re going to say about it.”
Jason Simmons has said he is saddened by the level of unexpected criticism he and this plant have received and that he would welcome calm, respectful conversations with his neighbors. Caraccioli reiterated those sentiments for the public.
“If you have any questions,” he said, “Mr. Simmons and his company are more than welcome to entertain any of those questions. He invites anybody with their permission and advance knowledge to come on the property. He’ll show you around. There is nothing to hide here folks. He will show you around, proud of the product that is going to be produced at this location, very proud of it. And we look forward to the next set of meetings and hopefully a final decision sooner than later.”
Regarding future meetings, the board set a work session (open to the public) for 6 p.m. on April 28 and a meeting for 6 p.m. on May 6. A second public hearing on the entire issue of the Simmons’ cement plant will be held on an as yet undesignated date.
