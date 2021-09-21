New Haven Senior Citizens to meet

NEW HAVEN - The New Haven Senior Citizens will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 at the New Haven Fire Hall, 4211 NY-104.
The program, at 6 p.m., will be a performance by The Oswego Valley Barbershop Chorus.
Bring a dish to pass and a place setting.
The clubs purpose is to promote the welfare of the senior citizens of the town of New Haven and to provide recreation.
Regular monthly meetings are held at the New Haven Fire Station on the last Monday of the month with covered dish dinner at noon from October through March and at 5 p.m. April through September.
New members are always welcome. At least one member of a family must be 55 years or age or older to join. Dues are $5 per member per year.
