New Haven Seniors to meet

NEW HAVEN - The New Haven Seniors will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 26 at the New Haven Fire Hall. Bring a dish to pass and a place setting.
The program, beginning at 6 p.m., will be Meet the Author. Jim Farfaglia will speak about his new book “Oswego’s Camp Hollis, Haven by the Lake”. Books will be available for purchase and signed.
New members are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.