New Haven Seniors to meet

NEW HAVEN - The New Haven Seniors will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at the New Haven Fire Hall, 4211 NY 104, New Haven.
Dave Wolever will entertain this month with his singing and guitar.
Bring a dish to pass.
New members are always welcome.
