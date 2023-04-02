New Haven Seniors trip to Cortland

NEW HAVEN - New Haven Seniors will go to the Cortland Repertory Theater on July 12 for a show called “Unnecessary Farce”, it’s a who done it. This includes lunch before the show. Cost is $140 and money must be sent when making reservations.
Everyone is welcome to go.
