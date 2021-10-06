NEW HAVEN - New Haven Seniors will take a trip to the Village of Albion in Orleans County to see The Best of Christmas at The Cabaret at Studio B with Gary Simboli.
The trip is on Nov. 10 and costs $105 which includes lunch at The Black North Inn.
The bus will depart from New Haven Fire Station, 4211 Sate Route 104, New Haven.
Money is due by Oct. 6.
Contact Elaine Parkhurst at 315-289-2148.
