New Haven Seniors upcoming trips

NEW HAVEN - The New Haven seniors will travel to Chautauqua May 31-June 1, to see the National Comedy Center and Lucy Museum, then take a boat ride on the Chautauqua Belle and more.
They will also go to The Cortland Repertory Theater on July 8, to see Kiss Me Kate.
The group will go to Lancaster on Sept. 7 and 8 to see Chicago at the Dutch Apple Theater and David at The Sight and Sound.
Call Elaine Parkhurst for more information at 315-289-2148 or 315-343-9475.
