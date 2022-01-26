New legislator takes oath of office

OSWEGO COUNTY – Frank Bombardo recites the oath of office for his seat on the Oswego County Legislature as his wife Kimberly holds the Bible. Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur swore in the new legislator on Thursday, Jan 13. Bombardo represents District 7 which includes most of the town of Mexico and portions of the town of Richland.
