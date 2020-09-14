New LGBTQ+ organization formed

BALDWINSVILLE - The Rainbow Pride Foundation formed at the beginning of 2020 as a means to give much needed aid to those in the LGBTQ+ community, because many people suffer homelessness, loss of income and insurance simply because of who they are. Through grassroots donations of money and resources, the foundation will be able to give charity to those in need.
On Aug. 28, The Rainbow Pride Foundation was officially granted non-profit status.
Their mission statement is “To help ensure no one in the LGBTQ+ community goes bankrupt to experience moments of joy. We believe that love is love and should be treated equally.”
At The Rainbow Pride Foundation they believe the size of a wallet should not stop people from being their true self.
They are actively accepting donations for clothing, food, or other essentials for the LGBTQ+ community. Money donations will be put towards helping with the cost of weddings, adoption or fees/fertility treatment to start a family, costs of transitioning expenses, and any other hardship.
The founder, Samantha Sorensen came up with the idea in her Central New York home after years of financial roadblocks while pursuing a new life with her wife.
For more information visit therainbowpridefou.wixsite.com/mysite or call 315-385-9974 for further information.
