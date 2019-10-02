OSWEGO COUNTY - Unveiling of the new Oswego County website has been delayed a bit, but it should be up and running by the end of the year.
David Turner, director of the county’s Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, said the data and information the county wants on the website has all been compiled, but a few bugs need to be worked out to be sure residents can find information quickly and do all they want to do on the website.
Turner said the website needs to have easy ways for people not only to find information on county services and programs, but how to pay for certain services, such as paying county taxes, buying permits, renting facilities at Camp Hollis or Camp Zerbe or signing up for and paying to take a Civil Service test for a job.
“Up to this point, people have had to drive all the way to a county building to pay for county services,” Turner said. “We want them to be able to use the website to pay for things, but also register to take a test, rent and pay for a site at the park, notify the highway department that a stop sign is down.”
“We want it to be a way for people to talk to us, engage with us,” Turner said. “When we roll it out, we want it to be as fully functional as possible.”
In May, the county Legislature approved hiring Revize, of Troy, Mich., as the vendor to build, host and maintain the new website for Oswego County government and the Oswego County tourism office. A total of 11 companies submitted proposals for the job and six were interviewed over a two-day period before Revise was chosen.
Turner said the contract is for $73,100 and this includes not only building the new website, but hosting and maintenance for a five-year period.
“Revize was presented to the Economic Development and Planning committee as the preferred vendor after a thorough review of all proposals by the purchasing department, the Public Information office with assistance from several other interested departments and legislators,” Turner said in May. He said the company has been in business for about 20 years, specializing in government websites.
Revize has eight other municipal customers in New York state, including Chemung County. The company also identified 59 other counties around the country as customers and stated that they have more than 1,200 municipal customers in their portfolio.
In fact, in March when Turner discussed the website redesign in the committee meeting, he was asked if there is a website he especially likes and he mentioned Chemung County, in the Southern Tier. The address for Chemung County’s website is http://www.chemungcountyny.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.