New pastor at Minetto United Methodist Church

MINETTO - The congregation of Minetto United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor to its worship service on Sunday, July 7, the Rev. Guerschom Saint Ange. He is continuing to live out his childhood dream of being a pastor. He has a special love to minister to the elderly and shut-ins and is led by his motto, “Preach the Gospel and, if necessary, use words.”
The Rev. Saint Ange, a life-long Methodist, was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and joined his family in the United States at age 18. He worked as a limo driver for about 15 years, dismissing his dream of becoming a pastor until some people of the Premiere Eglise UMC in Brooklyn, where he was a member, discerned his gift for ministry and shared that observation with him. They inspired him to enter college where he earned the bachelor of arts degree from the College of New Rochelle and the master of divinity degree from New York Theological Seminary.
Saint Ange enrolled in the continuing professional education program of Episcopal Health Services in the New York City area. Over the next four years, he served as a chaplain at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, Bishop Hucles Nursing Home, Bishop McLain Nursing Home, and Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. He became a probationary member of the New York Annual Conference of the UMC in 2006.
Since 2006, the Rev. Saint Ange has pastored churches in the New York Conference, including Sloatsburg UMC, UMC of the Tarrytowns, St. Matthew’s and Ossining UMCs, and Asbury UMC at Mount Vernon.
Rev. Saint Ange and his wife, Paula, have two children in college; a daughter, Claire, and son, Patrick.
Visitors are always welcome. The building is fully accessible, and the sanctuary is equipped with individual listening devices. The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto. Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, N.Y. 13115.
