New Pastor for Minetto United Methodist Church

The Rev. Maureen L. Berson will become the 36th pastor to lead the Minetto United Methodist Church in its 174-year history. Her first worship service at the church will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 and will be followed by a potluck luncheon. All parishioners are invited to meet the Rev. Berson and celebrate the ability to safely gather again.

MINETTO - On Aug. 7 the Minetto United Methodist Church will do something it has done only 36 times in its 174-year history — welcome a new pastor into its midst to lead worship and guide individual and congregational faith journeys.

The new pastor’s name is Maureen Berson, and she is a United Methodist lay supply pastor. She was a first-grade teacher in Red Creek until 1998 when, under the mentoring of the Rev. Diane Walker, she responded to God’s call to ministry. She pursued a degree in Christian counseling at Northeastern Seminary in Rochester. That led to work in a victim resource center in Newark. By 2016, the call to ministry in a local church became clear to her.

