New rides for the county fair

SANDY CREEK – It seems the quest for bigger, better, faster, cheaper never ends. It affects just about every business in every country and involves every facet of life.
Well, now it seems that quest has even come to the Oswego County Fair. Fair Director Carol Sweeney is on a quest to bring better rides, more rides, and rides at a better deal than ever to this year’s fair using a new vendor out of New Jersey.
“We’re investigating that possibility, yes we are,” Sweeney said. “But we haven’t made a final decision. We’re personally going to go to New Jersey. We want to take a look at the rides and make sure that they’re what we want for our fair.”
The fair always brings in an outside amusement company, Sweeney said, and they’re looking now to improve on what they’ve had in the past.
Last year’s vendor couldn’t offer five days of rides, “and we had to start later in the day,” said Sweeney.
“And we listened very carefully to our fairgoers and our communities,” she said, “and they really wanted a company that could provide five days of rides and do it economically and start them earlier. A lot of our families like to come early to the fair, ride the kids’ rides, and then go home and take a nap. That’s why we’re looking at Adanna Amusements, because they’re able to start at noon and go through ‘til midnight.”
And, according to Sweeney, Adanna is also offering fairgoers a better deal on rides than previous vendors.
“They tell us that they can do a wristband for $20,” Sweeney said. “You purchase it there when you get to the fair, and that will go for the entire time that they’re running that day. Each day you would buy a new wristband, but you could ride for 12 hours, if you wanted to. And since we have no admittance charge, we have no parking charges, it makes this nice for families ‘cause they can come, they can ride the kids, they can go home, kids can take a nap, Mom can get whatever she wants done, they can get up together for dinner, and come back and eat at one of the local places we have for eating.”
And then, they can come back into the fair, said Sweeney, and “they’ve got their wristband, they can ride and ride and ride.”
The former company’s wristbands were only good for four hours, Sweeney noted.
People can buy tickets instead of the wristband, “but I’m gonna tell you, the wristband is the way to go,” said Sweeney.
“We’re hoping to maybe sell some pre-sale tickets,” she continued, “and we would give everybody a $5 break on that. So, hopefully what we’re going to be able to do is offer an economic way to provide a lot more. And Adanna also has more rides, additional rides from the ones that we had. He is also willing to bring some bouncy houses for the little ones, because, you know, they have to be a certain height to ride the rides, and we have a lot of folks that have little ones, and so, he thinks he’s going to be able to provide a couple of bouncy houses for the little ones.”
Of course, the fair has to make money somehow. After all, admission is free. Parking is free. And so, they make their money off the rides.
“We get a percentage of what they make from the ride company” Sweeney said.
It all sounds pretty good, yet Sweeney is cautious. She and three others are going to New Jersey in the next few weeks to see what Adanna has to offer for themselves.
“I think they’re offering our public a better deal,” she said. “But, we want to go there for ourselves and make sure it’s a safe, good company for us to bring into NY state.”
This year’s fair will run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9 at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek. If traveling on Interstate 81, take Exit 37, head west on Salisbury Street (Route 22A), turn right at Route 11 and make a quick left onto Ellisburg Street (also part of Route 22A). The fairgrounds are about a quarter-mile up on the left.
