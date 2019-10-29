New robotics knee replacement equipment to be unveiled Nov. 5

Orthopedic surgeons from the Center for Orthopedic Care at Oswego Health will introduce their new robotics-assisted knee arthroplasty to the outpatient surgery center during an event from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 5.
The new robot will be unveiled at the Shineman Center at SUNY Oswego. Use of this equipment provides cutting-edge technology so surgeons can perform a NAVIO Surgical System robotics-assisted total knee replacement surgery.
The NAVIO™ Surgical System incorporates hand-held robotics and 3D images of the patient’s knee. This allows the surgeon to collect patient-specific information, establish spatial boundaries for the surgical instrument and allow for more accuracy removing the damaged surfaces of the knee.
The system assists with properly balancing the ligaments of the joint and accurately positioning the implant leading to potentially better outcomes and longevity. Unlike other robotics systems, patients are not required to undergo a pre-operative CT-scan with the NAVIOSurgical System from Smith & Nephew.
Dr. Michael Diaz, an orthopedic surgeon, was instrumental in bringing this state-of-the-art technology to Oswego Health and has extensive experience in performing this level of surgery.
“Not only are we achieving a greater level of accuracy with the use of robotically-assisted systems, but with our primary focus being on patient care. Our patients receive cutting-edge care with shortened recovery times and our goal is to provide robotically-assisted total knee on an outpatient basis,” he said.
“Patient-centered care is the core of our mission at Oswego Health. Whether that be recruiting top medical professionals such as Dr. Diaz to meet the healthcare needs of our community, or purchasing state-of-the-art technology, we are making these investments to ensure the highest level of quality healthcare needed is provided right at home in Oswego County,” says Oswego Health President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Harlovic.
While surgeons have used other types of robotic systems to perform knee replacements, this new technology is the first CT-free option for patients requiring partial and total knee replacements. Diaz will explain and demonstrate the system at the Nov. 5 event.
The upside of the NAVIO System is it is able to provide an individualized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy. The system works in conjunction with the surgeon’s skilled hands to achieve precise positioning of components during surgery. This added level of accuracy can help improve the function, feel and potential longevity of the knee implant.
For more information about the Center for Orthopedic Care at Oswego Health and the NAVIO™ Surgical System call 315-349-5558 or visit https://www.oswegohealth.org/ortho/.
