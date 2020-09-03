OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced a new water playground splash pad is coming to the city of Oswego near Breitbeck Park.
The new $400,000 water playground, partially funded through a $165,000 New York State Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan grant secured in 2016, will be installed in the former baseball field next to Breitbeck Park, adding to other additions and improvements to Breitbeck Park including new scenic seating areas, the improvements to the Oswego Harbor Trail and the installation of the new Garrett Dunsmoor Basketball courts all conducted over the last three years.
The 60 X 72 foot water playground will be fully ADA accessible, consisting of one large flash flood water bucket, numerous different types of ground sprays, several interactive play stations, along with other custom and thematic features. The City of Oswego Department of Public Works site preparation and construction started and will be followed by the installation of the water playground by a contractor through Parkitects, who helped the city of Oswego design the playground. Construction is expected to last through September 2020, with a grand opening planned for early Spring 2021.
“Our new water playground will bring another great feature to the city of Oswego, providing another unique amenity for our neighbors. The water playground, designed for young children, will give our youth a safe, fun area to play and will serve as another way to get children outdoors, exercising, making friends and experiencing our community for themselves,” said Mayor Barlow. “The new playground also adds to our progress being made along the waterfront, complementing our new basketball courts and other new improvements to Breitbeck Park and our waterfront area,” Barlow said.
Nathan Emmons, Director of Economic Development, said, “Through Mayor Barlow’s leadership, the new water playground splash pad at Breitbeck Park will offer families the opportunity to enjoy our beautiful lake front while allowing for exciting play time opportunities for children. The splash pad, once opened, will quickly become a summer destination for families and is another big step forward towards Mayor Barlow’s vision of transforming our waterfront into a premiere destination.”
The city of Oswego also owns and operates one public swimming pool known as the Charles E. Gallagher Fort swimming pool near Fort Ontario.
