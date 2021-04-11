FULTON - The city of Fulton announces the April 1 opening of their new residential yard waste drop site at the DPW garage located at 17 Edgarton Drive, Fulton. Public input as well as Common Council and the DPW employees input was critical in the implementation of this project.
Mayor Michaels commented “While we will continue to pick up yard waste at various times throughout the year we have enhanced the services to provide a 24/7, secured and monitored site for use by any resident of the city. I want to give a shout out to the DPW team who worked hard to have this site ready by April 1.”
The new yard waste dump site is intended for the use of city of Fulton residents, and excludes waste left by any professional service provider. Yard waste does not include dirt, stone, lumber or debris resulting from entire tree removal of a private property owner or professional tree service. It is the responsibility of the service provider or property owner to remove and dispose of waste generated as a result of entire tree removal.
Yard waste and leaf pickup will begin the first week of April and will continue through the fourth week of June. Yard waste and leaves will not be picked up in July and August unless an extreme weather event warrants pick up. Pick up will resume in September.
For complete details visit the city of Fulton website DPW page: https://www.fultonny.org/yard-waste
