ALBANY — The bipartisan panel tasked with drawing up New York’s political boundaries reached a consensus on Thursday and released draft Assembly district lines.
The Independent Redistricting Commission voted during a public meeting to move forward with the new map ahead of a Friday deadline set after an appellate court ruled the current lines were drawn up unconstitutionally.
A series of public hearings will begin next month before the map can be adopted ahead of the 2024 elections.
“I know I speak for the entire Commission when I say we are thrilled to have a unified redistricting plan,” newly elected chairman Ken Jenkins said in a statement. “I urge the public to review this plan and to submit their comments either in writing or attend a public hearing.”
The maps represent the latest chapter in New York’s drawn-out redistricting saga that began when the 10-member redistricting commission deadlocked in January and the Democrat-led legislature took the lead on crafting maps for congressional boundaries as well as state Senate and Assembly district lines.
That led to a Republican-backed lawsuit that resulted in the state’s highest court striking down the Dem-drawn House and Senate maps. New York was forced to host two separate primaries, in June and August, as the process played out.
The redrawn Assembly districts were deemed unconstitutional by a five-judge appellate court panel in June although the courts still allowed the scrapped maps to be used for the June primary and November’s general election.
Courts at all levels in the state concluded that Democrats gerrymandered congressional maps to favor themselves and violated a 2014 constitutional provision creating the independent commission meant to take politics out of the redistricting process.
Democrats retained control of both the state Senate and Assembly but lost several House seats to Republicans in the general election last month.
Draft maps kick 4 Central N.Y. members out of their districts
The draft plan released Thursday by an independent commission would force four state Assembly members from Central New York to run in newly configured legislative districts where they don’t live.
The New York Independent Redistricting Commission voted Thursday to approve the bipartisan plan, but it’s far from final.
The commission is due to submit final maps by April. Then, state lawmakers will have to approve the new district boundaries or come up with their own maps next year.
The biggest change would consolidate most of the city of Syracuse into a single Assembly district (129th) that no longer would include the homes of the city’s two Assembly members, Bill Magnarelli, D-Syracuse or Pam Hunter, D-Syracuse.
Assembly member Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, would continue to represent Oswego County but he would see his 120th District grow under the plan. The district would expand to include a larger part of the town of Lysander, including Baldwinsville and the Radisson community.
Barclay was reelected this week to serve a second term as the Assembly Republican leader. Barclay had no immediate comment on the draft plan.
Assembly member John Lemondes, R-LaFayette, would lose Auburn, Camillus and his home in LaFayette in a redrawn 126th Assembly District.
If the maps don’t change, Hunter, Magnarelli, Stirpe and Lemondes would have to decide whether to run in a new district where they don’t have a residence.
New York requires state Assembly and Senate members to move into the district they represent within one year of an election.
The commission plans to hold a series of 12 public hearings on the draft plan. The first will be Jan. 9 in Buffalo.
The only hearing in Central New York will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Syracuse University College of Law, Dineen Hall, 950 Irving Ave. in Syracuse.
