New York Sea Grant: Think about winterizing, boat storage reservations now

OSWEGO - With the significant increase in boat sales and new boat owners this year, New York Sea Grant is encouraging all boat owners to be thinking ahead about boat storage and winterizing needs.
New York Sea Grant Coastal Recreation and Tourism Specialist David G. “Dave” White II suggests that, even while boaters are still enjoying New York’s great waters into the fall season, now is the time to contact marinas to make a reservation for winterizing services and storage. Options include indoor storage, lift storage under cover, and wrapping for outdoor storage.
“With the increased interest in boating this year, now is a good time to talk with marina operators and boat storage facilities so you have a place to go with the boat when you take it out of the water for winter,” White said.
Autumn is a beautiful time to be on New York’s waters, but boaters, particularly new boat owners, need to be mindful that being on the water in the fall season is different than on a sunny summer day.
“For those boating into the cooler autumn season, safe summer boating practices still apply, such as filing a float plan so someone on shore knows where you are going and when you are expected back. However, in autumn, be mindful of how sunlight fades earlier and how quickly wind, weather, and wave conditions can change on the water,” White said.
White reminds motorized and non-motorized boaters alike that a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest or PFD (personal floatation device) must be available for every passenger onboard and passengers younger than 12 years old must be wearing one, and in New York state everyone aboard a recreational vessel must be wearing one from Nov. 1 to May 1.
While COVID-19 persists, for-hire boat rental, charter fishing and boat tour operators may still request the series of six decals available free from New York Sea Grant to encourage COVID-19 prevention practices aboard their vessels this fall. Details are posted at www.nysgrecreation.org or request information by email to sgoswego@cornell.edu. Print-on-demand templates of the decals are posted at www.nyseagrant.org/forhire.
