Newly formed Hastings Lions Club held installation and celebration

HASTINGS - Newly formed community service club, the Hastings Lions Club, held their installation and celebration on Aug. 26, at 916 Riverside. The club was officially chartered on May 19.
The mission of Lions Clubs is to serve. Many of the members of Hastings Lions Club, and all the charter members, were part of the Lioness Club of Central Square which was committed to serving the geographical location of the Central Square School District.
Lions clubs are a place where individuals join to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities and the world. Hastings Lions Club has begun this mission with continuing the school clothing project, the annual hat and mitten donations for the Central Square Lions Christmas Basket give a way and are hoping to host a senior dinner in the spring. Even as this club is beginning, two new members were installed with more in the wing waiting to become “official Lions” and support the community.
The Lioness Club of Central Square discussed and debated what the future would be for the group once it became clear the Lions International was no longer sponsoring Lioness Clubs. After months of pondering the pros and cons as well as alternative clubs, it was decided to form the Hastings Lions Club as the group truly believes in the mission and dedication to local as well as global needs. The Fulton Lions Clubs is the sponsoring organization who is guiding the group to new and exciting opportunities as Lions.
With that being said, the Hastings Lions Club has decided to continue the previous fundraising event – The Central Square Apple Festival - in 2022. They can not wait to see vendors and the public Sept. 24-25, 2022. Look for more information coming in the next few months.
For more information on membership, contact Laura Miner 315-774-2364.
For general information contact Sharon Bauer 315-345-9435.
