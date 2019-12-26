News in Brief

CLAY - Clay Historical Association and Liverpool Library will present Jason Emerson from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 at Raymour and Flanigan (recliner section) on Route 31 in Clay.
In 2005, historian Jason Emerson discovered a steamer trunk formerly owned by Robert Todd Lincoln’s lawyer and stowed in an attic for 40 years. The trunk contained a rare find: 25 letters pertaining to Mary Todd Lincoln’s life and insanity case. Jason Emerson will discuss his book which tells the compelling story of the purported insanity of one of America’s most tragic first ladies using new and previously unpublished materials, including the psychiatric diagnosis of Mary’s mental illness and her lost will.
Books will be available for purchase and signing following the program.
Any questions you can call Cindy at 315-927-7573 or visit Clay Historical Association’s Facebook page.
The Town Board of the Town of Sandy Creek will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 at the Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek.
This is a special year end meeting to pay 2019 bills and conduct any other business necessary before the new year.
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow’s second inauguration ceremony will be held in the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center at the foot of East First Street starting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1. The seven members of the Common Council will also take their oaths of office. According to Barlow, the ceremony should take a little less than an hour. It is free and open to the public.
Barlow broke with the long-held tradition of City Hall inaugurations in order to accommodate larger crowds than can easily fit into City Hall’s Common Council chambers and to provide for easier access and more parking.
“The Conference Center can hold more people,” Barlow said, “it’s easier to get to as far as accessibility goes, parking, you know downtown’s always a challenge, and you have the elevator and the stairs (in City Hall). The Conference Center’s easy to get in and out, and it’s nice to freshen things up and break tradition from time to time too.”
