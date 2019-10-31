News in brief

OSWEGO - Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St., will serve a free dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.
The menu will be roast turkey with biscuits and gravy, veggies, homemade pie for dessert and beverage.
The dinner will be served downstairs in the church hall.
Donations are never expected but will be accepted.
Call 315-343-1715 with any questions.
OSWEGO – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the Oswego Kiwanis Club offer a Make-and-Take Christmas Gift Day for children on Saturday, Dec. 7. The event runs from noon-3 p.m. at Bridie Manor Restaurant, 1830 Bridie Square, Oswego.
This free craft day gives kids a chance to make Christmas presents for their families. Volunteers will wrap and tag the gifts for them. All craft supplies, wrapping paper and tags are provided. Participants are encouraged to wear old clothes as paint and markers will be available for them to use to make their gifts.
The children will also have a visit with Santa Claus and receive a goody bag when they leave. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Pre-registration is requested as space is limited. Find the event page “Kids Make and Take Christmas Gifts Day” on Facebook.
For more information, call Jennifer at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451 or Julia with the Kiwanis Club at 315-402-0388.
MINETTO - A free concert to honor veterans will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Minetto United Methodist Church at 2433 County Route 8 (corner of Route 48).
The Oswego County New Horizons Band will perform.
Everyone is welcome.
OSWEGO - ‘Flavors of Fall’ craft show to benefit the Wilmot Cancer Institute - Strong Memorial/Golisano Children’s Hospital will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Oswego Alliance Community Center, 371 Thompson Road, Oswego.
In addition to nearly 40 vendors, there will be door prizes, holiday raffles, 50/50 raffle and fall comfort foods such as soups, stews, and sweets available.
All proceeds from this event will benefit Wilmot’s cancer research and survivorship programs.
PENNELLVILLE - The Pennellville United Methodist Church will hold an all-you-can-eat roast pork and dressing dinner from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the church on 389 County Route 54 in Pennellville.
Adult tickets will be $12 with special prices for children and seniors.
The menu will consist of roast pork, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and desserts.
The women’s group always has goodies and crafts for sale. People can also choose from a wide variety of used books at reasonable prices.
Be sure to enter the drawing for a free dinner.
For more information, call Anne at (315) 695-6086 or the church (on the day of the dinner) at (315) 695-5964.
OSWEGO - Paint a Pet with Sip of Color from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. 5th St., Oswego. Painting will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Cost of the event is $40 and includes paint supplies, instruction, first glass of wine and snacks.
This will be an afternoon of painting to benefit the Oswego County Humane Society.
Katie, from Sip of Color, will be the instructor and guide participants step-by-step through the paint process.
Register at oswegohumane.org/events or call 315-207-1070.
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Community Band, under the direction of Ron Nuzzo, will present their fall concert – A Salute to Our Veterans at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at EJD (Phoenix) Middle School, in the gymnasium. The middle school is located on Route 264 (Volney Street) in the village of Phoenix, also directly accessible from Exit 14 on Route 481. (Note that this is a change from the usual venue at JCB High School, due to ongoing construction there.)
The band will open with a salute to the various services and will continue with a wide range of pieces, including movie music, jazz, a couple of concert marches and classical music.
As usual, admission is free, though donations – the band’s major source of funding – are appreciated.
Seating on the gym floor will be provided, in addition to any bleacher seating available.
New members are welcome anytime. Also, see their website at www.phoenixcommunityband.org.
OSWEGO - The Journey of Faith United Methodist Church will serve their monthly free lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the church located at 7721 Route 104, Oswego.
The menu is turkey and biscuits, squash, cabbage salad, cranberry sauce, dessert and beverage.
The youth group will show a Christian movie, Facing the Giants, around noon in the sanctuary. They are also sponsoring a silent auction for their Outward Event in April.
Call 315-343-0996 with any questions and leave a message as someone will return the call.
PALERMO- The Palermo United Methodist Church will host a chicken and biscuit dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 in the church dining room.
For one low price, a family-style, all-you-can-eat dinner will include chicken and gravy, biscuits, mashed potatoes, salad, vegetable, dessert and beverage.
Adult dinners are $8.50, children ages six through 12 are $5.50, and children ages five and under are free. Take out dinners are available for the same price and can be reserved by calling 315-598-4888.
This will be the last dinner for the fall season.
The church is located on County Route 35 just off of State Route 3 in Palermo, just north of Palermo Center.
The facility is handicapped accessible.
PULASKI - Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Colored gowns: Honor Star Point/Honor the 2019 Officers/Veterans.
Pulaski-Puritan will host the annual turkey dinner on Election Day - Tuesday, Nov. 5. Turkey dinner with pie included is $10/per person. Take-out available.
On Sunday, Dec. 8 during Light-Up Pulaski the chapter will hold a free children craft and have cookies. Once again vendors will be at the lodge, if a vendor and would like to rent a table, email pulaskipuritan159@gmail.com or call Melissa at 315-480-3362. Tables are $20 each.
The chapter is located at 28 Broad St., Pulaski.
FULTON - NiMo retirees luncheon will be held noon on Nov. 13 at the Tavern on the Lock in Fulton.
The guest speaker will be Susan Gateley presenting Stories of the Great Lakes.
For reservations (by Friday, Nov. 8) call Pat Wright 315-343-5194 or Jim Smith 315-592-5581.
Bring non perishable foods for the Salvation Army.
