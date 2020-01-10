News in brief

NEW HAVEN - New Haven seniors are planning a trip to Lancaster, Pa. from April 28-29. Participants will see “Queen Esther” at the Sight and Sound Theater and will also visit the Dutch Apple Dinner Theater to see the play Guys and Dolls. They will stay at The Fulton Steamboat Inn. Call for reservations and information at 315-289-2148. This trip is open to anyone.
OSWEGO - Sanctity of Human Life Sunday (SOHL Sunday) happens every year in January, marking the anniversary month of Roe v. Wade. In preparation for SOHL Sunday the United Baptist Church of Scriba, 5111 NY-104, Oswego, will show the film “Unplanned” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
“Unplanned” is the inspiring true story of one woman’s journey of transformation. All Abby Johnson ever wanted to do was help women. As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the states, she was involved in upwards of 22,000 abortions and counseled countless women about their reproductive choices. Her passion surrounding a woman’s right to choose even led her to become a spokes-person for Planned Parenthood, fighting to enact legislation for the cause she so deeply believed in. Until the day she saw something that changed everything, leading Abby Johnson to join her former enemies at 40 Days for Life and become one of the most ardent pro-life speakers in America.
Due to the sensitive nature of the films content it may not be appropriate for younger viewers.
OSWEGO - The Journey of Faith UMC, 7721 Route 104 in Oswego, will serve their monthly free lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. For January the menu is sloppy joes, salads, desserts and beverage. If the weather is bad call the church at 315-343-0996 before heading out in case of cancellation. Leave a message and someone will return the call.
PHOENIX - The town of Schroeppel will hold an open gym night for adult basketball. This is a free weekly drop in recreation program for town residents 21 years or older with ID. The program runs Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. through March 24 at Maroun Elementary intermediate gym in Phoenix, 26-32 Elm St.
Divine Mercy Parish, 592 S. Main St., Central Square will sponsor Grieving with Great Hope Grief Support Workshop. This is a five-week video series with grief peer group discussions. The series begins Jan. 14 and runs each consecutive Tuesday through Feb. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m.
Registration is required. For questions contact Patti Reynolds at 315-391-4710 or visit the church’s welcome center. Cost is $10.
This workshop is by Good Mourning Ministry, visit www.goodmourningministry.net
