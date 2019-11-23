News in brief

PULASKI/ADAMS CENTER - The Center For Spiritual Awareness Church will hold services during the month of December.
From 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 1 a message service will be held at the Carriage House, 3428 Maple Ave., Pulaski.
At 11 a.m. on Dec. 8 and Dec. 22 a regular service will be held at the Carriage House.
On Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 a Christmas service - angel blessings - will take place.
At 11 a.m. on Dec. 15 a regular service will be held at Kripalu Yoga Center at 14029 Route 11, Adams Center.
From 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 29 a healing service will be held at the Carriage House.
Call 315-298-3734 for more information or visit www.Centerforspiritualawarenesschurch.com
PULASKI - Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Colored gowns: Installation of officers. Refreshments to follow.
The annual Election Day dinner was a great success.
Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 will host a free children craft and cookies during Light-Up Pulaski on Sunday, Dec. 8. Once again vendors will be at the lodge, if a vendor and would like to rent a table, email pulaskipuritan159@gmail.com or call Melissa at 315-480-3362. Tables are $20 each.
CENTRAL SQUARE - As the holidays approach, it can be a difficult time for those grieving or those facing different obstacles or challenges. The First Baptist, First Universalist and Central Square Community Churches are joining together on Sunday, Nov. 24 in an ecumenical inspirational service to give comfort and hope. The public is invited to be a part of this meaningful service. Those in attendance will enjoy a soup lunch following the service.
NEW HAVEN - The New Haven Seniors will meet on Monday, Nov. 25 at noon at the New Haven Fire Hall on Route 104 in New Haven. The program this month is speakers from Kindred at Home, a skilled nursing at home program for care and support from rehabilitation to hospice. Bring a dish to pass. New members are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.