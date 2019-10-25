News in brief

CLAY - Clay Historical Association presents Tom Howard’s Plank Road program from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, No. 2 at Clay Historical Park’s Visitor Center.
Howard will talk about the nation’s first plank road (Route 11, Cicero) established in 1846. The first plank road had a vital role in the development of the northern suburbs of Syracuse, and was so successful that within a few years plank roads were built all over the United States.
For more information, visit sites: google.com/site/clayhistoricalassociation and Facebook or call Cindy at 315-927-7573.
Program is free and all are welcome.
BALDWINSVILLE - The Jacksonville Faith Community will hold a variety of events at the Lamson Grange, 9108 Fenner Road in Baldwinsville.
From 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 they will hold a trunk-or-treat. Decorated cars will be in the parking lot and games and refreshments inside.
A craft fair will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 with a variety of handmade crafts, baked goods and lunch available.
A free traditional Thanksgiving dinner will all the trimmings will be held for seniors. The meal will be served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Congregational Church, corner of Bridge and Jefferson streets, will hold a turkey dinner on Nov. 2. There will be two seatings; at 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Cost for adults is $12 and for children five-11 is $6.
Takeouts will be available. To make reservations contact Judy Austin at 315-695-2689
For more information contact Mary Colbert at 315-794-8611
NEW HAVEN - A craft show and chili cook-off will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the First Congregational Church of New Haven, State Route 104, New Haven.
Craft vendors include: Paparazzi Jewelry, wood products, bake sale, homemade and upcycled crafts, Thirty One, Christmas decorations, wreaths, Norwex, USborne (children’s books); pottery and stain glass, honey, homemade gourmet mustard, crocheted and knitted sweaters and mittens, and more.
To be a contestant in the chili cook-off, contact Rose 315-727-0866 or Cindy 315-529-2112. Prizes will be awarded. Entry fee is $10.
WEST AMBOY - The West Amboy Community Center will be having its annual turkey dinner beginning at 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the church.
The menu consists of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, cabbage salad, cranberry relish, rolls and a variety of desserts.
The cost is $10 for adults and children age 6-12 are $2.50.
The church is on County Route 26.
PHOENIX – The Fountain of Love Ministries will present Deliverance From Evil a regional conference with quest speaker Evangelist John Ramirez.
This conference will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 and at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
This is a free event however people must register at the FOLM website: Fountainofloveministries.com, Facebook: FOLMLIVERPOOL, or via EVENTBRITE: Search for Deliverance From Evil.
Fountain of Love Ministries is at Three Rivers Plaza, 219 County Route 57, Phoenix.
CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Community Church will hold a craft and vendor fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Do some early holiday shopping and give handcrafted gifts or the latest products from over a variety of 20 artisans and vendors.
There will also be a bake sale, snack items, a lunch menu of chicken and biscuits, chili, chili dogs and hot dogs and a homemade breakfast sandwich available.
The church is located on US Route 11 in Central Square just north of Reymore Chevrolet next to Buttercup Cheese.
