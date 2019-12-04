News in brief

OSWEGO - There will be a Nu 2 U Christmas Sale and Christmas Cookie Sale at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Oswego on the first weekend in December. The Nu 2 U Sale part will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. It will include many gently used Christmas items suitable for gifts and decorations. The Christmas cookies will be sold on Saturday, Dec. 7 only. The many various kinds of Christmas cookies will be sold by the pound.
Anyone wishing to donate Christmas items for the sale may do so on or after Dec. 2 between 9:30-11:30 a.m. or call the church to make other arrangements at 315-343-1715).
Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 45 E. Utica St. (corner of East Fourth and East Utica streets) in Oswego.
PENNELLVILLE - From 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 the Pennellville United Methodist Church will do a live nativity at the church, 389 County Route 54, Pennellville. For this event, or other church activities or directions check out the website: www.pennellvilleumc.org and Facebook/pennellvilleumc
MEXICO - Open pantry will be held on from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at The First Presbyterian Church, 4361 Church St. Mexico. All are welcome.
Bring a photo ID to register for open pantry. They are currently updating their client information and we will be re-registering all clients who did not re-register at the September or October open pantry. If reregistered, just bring a photo ID.
The open pantry will serve Mexico village and town residents first, and then all others will be served.
This program is overseen by the Church’s Board of Deacons and has no restrictions.
For more information call the Presbyterian Church office, 315-963-7902.
BREWERTON - The Brewerton Center for the Arts, 9660 Brewertown Road, Brewerton, will hold a craft fair and concert in December.
From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 come shop and help support 25 local artisans and hand crafters. Refreshments will be served. There will also be a raffle table, face painting and more. Free admission. Parking available in the parking lot on the right side of the building.
The center will hold the Third Annual Free Holiday Community Concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. A festive evening of holiday music, song and story performed by local groups. Refreshments served. Parking available in the parking lot on the right side of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.